Beyond Fest 2024 announces its full line up with a Salem’s Lot world premiere, Terrifier 3, a Speed reunion, and more!

Beyond Fest 2024, the genre film festival based in the United States is returning for its 12th presentation with an 82-feature lineup for 15 days of cinematic spectacle! This year’s celebration includes a killer roster of firsts, special screenings, anticipated reunions, and more fan-favorite filmmakers than most cinephiles could handle for one momentous event! This year’s collection of films and creators is better than ever, so prepare yourself for a gauntlet of big-screen wonders, a popcorn diet, and random encounters with celebrities and fans alike.

Beyond Fest, the biggest and highest-attended genre film festival in the US is excited to announce its complete slate of 2024 programming comprising 82 features, including 16 World Premieres, 4 International Premieres, 1 North American Premiere, 3 US Premieres, and 25 West Coast Premieres. After entertaining over 25,000 guests in 2023, Beyond Fest returns for its 12th edition, spanning September 25th – October 9th. Presented exclusively by NEON and programmed and produced in partnership with the American Cinematheque, Beyond Fest returns to the Egyptian Theatre, Aero Theatre, Los Feliz 3, and Vista Theatre, with all ticket sales going to the 501(c)(3)non-profit film institution.

Be sure to plot your schedules accordingly because Beyond Fest includes the world premiere of Salem’s Lot, a special screening of Devara: Part 1, the international premiere of Toho’s My Hero Academia: You’re Next, West Coast premieres of The Brutalist in 70mm with Brady Corbet, Palme d’Or winner Anora with Sean Baker and Mikey Madison, Ali Abbasi’s The Apprentice, Marielle Heller’s Nightbitch, Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3, and in-person event screenings with celebrated filmmakers Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Sam Raimi, Tarsem Singh, Jennifer Kent, Guy Maddin, Shane Black, icons Al Pacino, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarah Paulson, Ron Perlman, and a 30th Anniversary Speed reunion with stars Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock and director Jan de Bont.

While Beyond Fest offers many exciting events, screenings, and surprises annually, this year’s festival highlights a can’t-miss array of reunions and in-person presentations from many of Hollywood’s most beloved stars. We’re particularly jazzed about Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, and Jan de Bont reuniting for the 30th anniversary screening of Speed! Other appearances include Kyle MacLachlan for a career tribute triple threat with Blue Velvet, Dune, and The Hidden, Al Pacino for a discussion about Scarface, Ron Perlman for Guillermo del Toro’s Gothic masterpiece Hellboy, the Ladies of Elm Street with Heather Langenkamp, Amanda Wyss, Lin Shaye, and Ronee Blakley, hosted by Barbara Crampton, followed by a screening of Wes Craven’s original terror.

Other spotlight events include the World Premiere of the brand new, never-before-seen ‘Shush Cut’ of Hush with Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel in person, who also hosts the International Premiere of the 4K Restoration of Lake Mungo, Tobin Bell, Cary Elwes and Leigh Whannell join to debut the restored and unrated cut of their seminal shocker, Saw, and the definitive horror movie of all time, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, finally gets its formal Hollywood Premiere at its official 50th Anniversary screening complete with 12 members of its original cast and crew in attendance. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is followed by the West Coast Premiere of Alexandre O. Philippe’s insightful examination of Hooper’s classic Chain Reactions. Rucking Fotten returns to host a special 30th anniversary screening of The Crow – complete with an exclusive shirt, and a recently discovered 70mm print of Total Recall will unspool in LA for only the third time in 25 years.

Visionary filmmakers get their much-deserved spotlight with a series of in-person events as the great Sam Raimi returns with a 35mm triple feature of Darkman, The Quick and the Dead, and Drag Me to Hell, Shane Black showcases his pugilistic excellence with a quadruple bill including Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and The Nice Guys, Jennifer Kent makes a rare US appearance to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Babadook paired with The Nightingale, Walter Hill revisits the murderous swamps of Southern Comfort, Paul W.S. Anderson attends for a rare showing of his cosmic-cult-space-horror, Event Horizon, and Indian auteur Tarsem Singh joins to showcase two stunThe Cell and the West Coast Premiere of The Fall. Screenwriters Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski join for a 30th-anniversary matinee of Tim Burton’s classic, Ed Wood, Don Johnson joins to celebrate his career accompanying an incredibly rare double bill of A Boy And His Dog and The Hot Spot, and Bob Odenkirk reunites the cast and crew for the World Premiere of the brand new restoration of Melvin Goes to Dinner.

Finally, ‘Neon Theatre at Los Feliz 3’ continues to be the epicenter of discovery with a daring program of the global genre, all FREE courtesy of our sponsor – hotly anticipated World and International Premieres include the blistering thriller Zero from Saloum mastermind Jean Luc Herbulot, the occult terrors of A Mother’s Embrace from director Cristian Ponce, the creepy stalking saga Who’s Watching? from director Tim Kasher, the supernatural bone-chiller Baal from director Joseph Sims-Dennet, a dive into the darkest human desires in Above the Knee from Good Boy director Viljar Bøe, Kensuke Sonomura’s action epic Ghost Killer and finally two documentary premieres to chill the soul – an examination of the weird murders that led to the creation of The Wicker Man in The Last Sacrifice from director Rupert Rusell and a revelatory look at the darker side of belief and obsession in the meticulously crafted Shadowland from director Otso Tiainen. Other premieres include the return of Can Evrenol with his darkest shocker in the U.S. Premiere of Sayara, Fabrice Du Welz’s obsessive police thriller Maldoror, Joshua Erkman’s dreamy neo-noir A Desert, Michiel Blanchart’s one-night thrill ride Nightcall, Danish Oscar entry true crime shocker The Girl With the Needle from director Magnus von Horn, the return of Nacho Vigalondo with the visionary and heartfelt sci-fi romance Daniela Forever and the North American Premiere of the eerie sci-fi Sky Pearls. Finally, two restorations lead the charge with the brand new 4K of A Bell From Hell and a surprise 4K World Premiere from the twisted minds at Terror Vision that will surely get the audience talking.

You can see Beyond Fest 2024’s complete program schedule below:

BEYOND FEST 2024 PROGRAM

EGYPTIAN THEATRE

DEVARA: PART 1

Special Screening

Director: Koratala Siva

Country: India

Runtime: 165 minutes

2024

HUSH – Shush Cut

World Premiere

Director: Mike Flanagan

Country: United States

Runtime: 87 minutes

Guests: Director Mike Flanagan in attendance

2016

LAKE MUNGO

International Premiere – 4K Restoration

Director: Joel Anderson

Country: Australia

Runtime: 89 minutes

Guests: Special introduction by director Mike Flanagan

2008

ED WOOD

Special Screening – 30th Anniversary – in 35mm

Director: Tim Burton

Country: United States

Runtime: 127 minutes

Guests: Screenwriters Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander in attendance

1994

THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE

Special Screening – 50th Anniversary – in 35mm

Director: Tobe Hooper

Country: United States

Runtime: 83 minutes

Guests: Writer Kim Henkel, Cinematographer Daniel Pearl, Actor Teri McMinn, Actor Edwin Neal, Actor William Vail, Actor Allen Danziger, Actor John Dugan, Production Manager Ron Bozman, Post-Production Sound Supervisor Wayne Bell, Actor Ed Guinn, Sound Recorder Ted Nicolaou, Editor Larry Carroll, Camera Assistant Michael McClary in attendance

1974

CHAIN REACTIONS

West Coast Premiere

Director: Alexandre O. Philippe

Country: United States

Runtime: 103 minutes

Guests: Director Alexandre O. Philippe in attendance

2024

DARKMAN

Special Screening – in 35mm

Director: Sam Raimi

Country: United States

Runtime: 96 minutes

Guests: Director Sam Raimi in attendance

1990

THE QUICK AND THE DEAD

Special Screening – in 35mm

Director: Sam Raimi

Country: United States

Runtime: 108 minutes

Guests: Director Sam Raimi in attendance

1995

DRAG ME TO HELL

Special Screening – in 35mm

Director: Sam Raimi

Country: United States

Runtime: 99 minutes

Guests: Director Sam Raimi in attendance

2009

THE FALL

West Coast Premiere – 4K Restoration

Director: Tarsem Singh

Country: United States, India

Runtime: 117 minutes

Guests: Director Tarsem Singh in attendance

2006

TERRIFIER 3

West Coast Premiere

Director: Damien Leone

Country: United States

Runtime: 128 minutes

2024

IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Greg Jardin

Country: United States

Runtime: 103 minutes

Guests: Director Greg Jardin in attendance

2024

THE PLATFORM 2

U.S. Premiere

Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

Country: Spain

Runtime: 99 minutes

2024

HELLBOY

Special Screening – 20th Anniversary

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Country: United States

Runtime: 122 minutes

Guests: Actor Ron Perlman in attendance

2004

THE CROW

Special 30th Anniversary Screening – Co-Presented by Rucking Fotten

Director: Alex Proyas

Country: United States

Runtime: 102

1994

THE CELL

World Premiere – 4K Restoration

Director: Tarsem Singh

Country: United States, Germany

Runtime: 107 minutes

Guests: Director Tarsem Singh in attendance

2000

SAW

Special 20th Anniversary Screening

Director: James Wan

Country: United States

Runtime: 103 minutes

Guests: Actor Cary Elwes, Writer Leigh Whannell, Producer Oren Koules, Producer Mark Burg, actor Tobin Bell in attendance

2004

JIMMY AND STIGGS

World Premiere

Director: Joe Begos

Country: United States

Runtime: 78 minutes

Guests: Director Joe Begos and producer and editor Josh Ethier in attendance

2024

DUNE

Special Screening

Director: David Lynch

Country: United States

Runtime: 140 minutes

Guests: Actor Kyle MacLachlan in attendance

1984

BLUE VELVET

Special Screening

Director: David Lynch

Country: United States

Runtime: 120 minutes

Guests: Actor Kyle MacLachlan in attendance

1986

THE HIDDEN

Special Screening

Director: Jack Sholder

Country: United States

Runtime: 97 minutes

Guests: Actor Kyle MacLachlan in attendance

1987

GODZILLA MINUS ONE/MINUS COLOR

Special Screening

Director: Takashi Yamazaki

Country: Japan

Runtime: 125 minutes

2023

SHIN GODZILLA: ORTHOCHROMATIC

West Coast Premiere

Director: Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi

Country: Japan

Runtime: 119 minutes

2023

MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU’RE NEXT

International Premiere

Director: Tensai Okamura

Country: Japan

Runtime: 110 minutes

Guests: Actor Daiki Yamashita and actor Kenta Miyake in attendance

2024

EVENT HORIZON

Director: Paul W.S. Anderson

Country: UK, USA

Runtime: 96 minutes

Guests: Director Paul W.S. Anderson in attendance

1997

SERPENT’S PATH

West Coast Premiere

Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Country: France, Japan

Runtime: 113 minutes

Guests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance

2024

PULSE

Special Screening

Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Country: Japan

Runtime: 118 minutes

Guests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance

2001

SPEED

Special Screening – 30th Anniversary Screening

Director: Jan de Bont

Country: United States

Runtime: 116 minutes

Guests: Director Jan de Bont, actor Keanu Reeves and actor Sandra Bullock in attendance

1994

AERO THEATRE PRESENTED BY NEON

SALEM’S LOT

World Premiere

Director: Gary Dauberman

Country: United States

Runtime: 113 minutes

2024

THE BABADOOK

Special Screening

Director: Jennifer Kent

Country: Australia

Runtime: 94 minutes

Guests: Director Jennifer Kent in attendance

2014

THE NIGHTINGALE

Special Screening

Director: Jennifer Kent

Country: Australia

Runtime: 136 minutes

Guests: Director Jennifer Kent in attendance

2018

SOUTHERN COMFORT

Special Screening

Director: Walter Hill

Country: United States

Runtime: 106 minutes

Guests: Director Walter Hill in attendance

1981

TOTAL RECALL

Special Screening – in 70mm

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Country: United States

Runtime: 113 minutes

1990

SCARFACE

Special Screening

Director: Brian De Palma

Country: United States

Runtime: 165 minutes

Special Guests: Actor Al Pacino in attendance

1983

HOLD YOUR BREATH

West Coast Premiere

Director: Karrie Crouse, William Joines

Country: United States

Runtime: 94 minutes

Special Guests: Actor Sarah Paulson in attendance

2024

MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE

Special Screening

Director: Sean Durkin

Country: United States

Runtime: 102 minutes

Special Guests: Actor Sarah Paulson in attendance

2011