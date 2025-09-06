Big Kahuna Burger restaurant spotted on the set of Cliff Booth movie

I can’t usually get ‘em myself because my girlfriend’s a vegetarian, which pretty much makes me a vegetarian…Jules Winnfield may be a part-time vegetarian but Cliff Booth is all about the tasty burgers. In fact, he’s even swinging by Big Kahuna Burger, as recent set videos from The Adventures of Cliff Booth show the former Rick Dalton stunt double entering the Hawaiian joint.

In footage that has been floating around social media, we get a look at Cliff Booth entering Quentin Tarantino’s famed in-universe fast food restaurant. Photos that have also been found online get a great shot of the logo, which features the silhouette of a surfer and his board in front of the burger, the top of the bun featuring a sun.

Cliff Booth. Heading into Big Kahuna Burger. The Tarantino Cinematic Universe…pic.twitter.com/U0GSxuu0QO September 4, 2025

Big Kahuna Burger is one of QT’s classic fictional products, right up there in recognition with Red Apple Cigarettes. While its most famous appearance still stands as Brett’s fast food of choice in Pulp Fiction, it actually turned up in Tarantino’s debut, Reservoir Dogs, with Mr. Blonde sipping a tasty beverage. Tarantino would bring it back for his segment of Four Rooms before letting it cool off until Death Proof, verbally mentioning it. (An asterisk can be added here, as it does turn up in From Dusk till Dawn, which he wrote.) Most recently, Big Kahuna Burger had a cameo in the form of an advertisement on the side of a bus in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with a modified logo and the slogan “Ride the Juicy Wave to Big Kahuna Burger.”

The big question now is, Will we actually get to see the inside of a Big Kahuna Burger? And will they offer a $2.04 milkshake? (Adjusted for inflation, that’s what Jack Rabbit Slim’s would have cost in 1977, the year The Adventures of Cliff Booth is set.)

While we got some glimpses of Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth before (complete with ‘70s ‘stache), seeing even a brief shot of Big Kahuna Burger is really awesome, especially since it’s not Quentin Tarantino directing but David Fincher. Filming on The Adventures of Cliff Booth is expected to wrap in January, which could see the film hitting Netflix later in the year.