Billy Zane praises Leonardo DiCaprio after mini Titanic reunion

Leonardo DiCaprio and Billy Zane played enemies split over the love of Kate Winslet in Titanic, but they remain close friends nearly 30 years later. In fact, Zane even turned up to support him at the premiere of DiCaprio’s latest, One Battle After Another, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Speaking with Today on his brief meetup with DiCaprio, Zane both mentioned his appreciation for the moment and shared his love for his friend’s latest. “That was a fun reunion. His new film is wonderful — One Battle After Another. It’s great. And he just gets better. It’s so good to see his work. Everyone in that film is great. And reuniting with him on the red carpet at the Chinese. I’m sure we’ve seen each other plenty since the film, but not since – I think it was our premiere [of Titanic] had we spent time in front of that building, and that’s what I guess lit up a lot of people.”

And Zane isn’t the only one praising DiCaprio and One Battle After Another, as Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest is garnering some of the best reviews for both PTA and his star, with the film holding a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 60+ reviews as of publication. You can get a rundown of some of these by clicking here. The film comes out on September 26th.

Outside of Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio and Billy Zane have a far more interesting link courtesy of Marlon Brando. We know that Zane is playing the iconic actor in Waltzing with Brando (due out on September 19th), but did you know that DiCaprio once owned the actual Best Actor Academy Award statue that Brando won for On the Waterfront? And we say “once owned” because he forked it over to authorities once the person who gifted it to him, Jho Law, was being investigated for fraud. It’s a crazy story that forced DiCaprio to be left with just one Oscar: his own, for The Revenant.

And it’s looking like DiCaprio will be headed back to the Oscars (although Zane won’t stand a chance at a first-ever nomination at least in part because of a cluttered field). While DiCaprio stands at least a chance to take home a second Best Actor trophy, right now more people are predicting that PTA finally wins a Best Director trophy.