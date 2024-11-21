Black Christmas (1974) is getting a 4K theatrical re-release in December

One of the most popular Christmas horror movies among genre fans is the 1974 classic Black Christmas (watch it HERE) – and this December, some of the movie’s fans are going to have the chance to catch it on the big screen! Variety reports that the American Genre Film Archive is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Black Christmas by bringing a 4K restoration to theatres across North America from December 7th through 22nd!

Directed by Bob Clark, the same filmmaker who brought us the family friendly classic A Christmas Story, from a screenplay by A. Roy Moore, Black Christmas has the following synopsis: As winter break begins, a group of sorority sisters, including Jess and the often inebriated Barb, begin to receive anonymous, lascivious phone calls. Initially, Barb eggs the caller on, but stops when he responds threateningly. Soon, Barb’s friend Claire goes missing from the sorority house, and a local adolescent girl is murdered, leading the girls to suspect a serial killer is on the loose. But no one realizes just how near the culprit is.

The film stars Olivia Hussey, Margot Kidder, Lynne Griffin, Keir Dullea, John Saxon, Marian Waldman, and Andrea Martin.

The American Genre Film Archive leadership had this to say about the theatrical re-release: “ AGFA is proud to partner with our friends at Shout Studios and Mutant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bob Clark’s Black Christmas by bringing the iconic holiday horror hit back to movie theatres in stunning 4K. This year also marks the 15th Anniversary of AGFA and our mission to preserve, protect, and promote the greatest genre films and their filmmakers. We’re grateful to partner with incredible collaborators to bring these films to a new generation of movie lovers. “

Hussey added, “ I am so honoured that the American genre Film Archive and Mutant are presenting the 50th Anniversary of Black Christmas in movie theatres this year. The film world is lucky to have the AGFA, which continues to show the meaningful impact of going to the movies through screenings like this one. I’m so happy and honoured that AGFA is introducing this film to a new generation of moviegoers. “

Theatres that will be participating in the Black Christmas re-release include Olympia Film Society in Olympia, Washington, Grand Illusion Cinema in Seattle, the New Beverly Cinema and Vista Theater in Los Angeles, the Brattle Theatre in Boston, the Rivoli Theatre in La Cross, Wisconsin, AFS Cinema in Austin, Denver Film in Denver, Colorado, Rubber Glove Studio in Denton, Texas, Cinema Moderne in Montreal, Quebec, the Hollywood Theatre in Portland, Oregon, the Frida Cinema in Santa Ana, California, the Coolidge Corner Theatre, Brookline, Massachusetts, and the Metro Cinema in Edmonton, Alberta.

The collectible company Mutant has created an 18″ by 24″ Black Christmas poster that will be available at some of the 50th anniversary screenings. A five-color screen print, produced by Night Swim in an edition of 285, features brand-new artwork by Phantom City Creative. White and red variants will be sold through the Mutant website, beginning on November 29th. Mutant provided this statement: “ What a gift it will be to see Black Christmas in theatres, in December, and in glorious 4K presentation. We are so excited to partner with our friends at AGFA and several of the best arthouse cinemas across the U.S. and Great White North to offer a beautiful new silkscreen poster for the original holiday slasher. With a film as influential (and Canadian) as Black Christmas, no artist is better suited to deliver the goods than Toronto’s own Phantom City Creative. “

Are you a Black Christmas fan, and will you be trying to catch the 4K restoration on the big screen during this theatrical re-release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.