Jet Li’s Black Mask to get limited-edition Blu-ray release from Eureka Entertainment

Eureka Entertainment announced today that they will be releasing Jet Li’s martial arts extravaganza Black Mask on Blu-ray on April 23rd.
Influenced by Bruce Lee’s role as Kato in The Green Hornet, Black Mask stars Jet Li as Tsui Chik, “a librarian who leads a quiet, unassuming life – or, at least, that’s what he wants people to believe. In truth, he was once a member of the 701 Squad, a group of elite combatants produced by a failed super-soldier project. In-kind with his former comrades, his central nervous system has been altered to render him impervious to pain. When several of his fellow test subjects resurface and embark on a crimewave under the leadership of their former commander Hung Kuk (Patrick Lung), Tsui is forced to use his extraordinary abilities once more. Donning a costume, he sets out to face his past – as the vigilante known as the Black Mask.“
Black Mask has been given a new 2K restoration, and this Blu-ray release will mark the first time that the fully uncut version of the movie will be available in North America. The limited-edition set will feature an O-card slipcase, a collectors booklet, a bevy of special features, as well as a bonus disc with two alternate cuts of the movie.
The Black Mask Blu-ray will be limited to 2000 copies per territory, and here’s what you can expect to find in the set:
DISC ONE
- Fully uncut Hong Kong version presented in 1080p from a 2K restoration.
- The original US version presented in 1080p from a 2K restoration.
- Original Cantonese Stereo and optional DTS-HD MA 5.1 (Hong Kong Version).
- Optional English subtitles, newly translated for this release.
- Brand new audio commentary on the Hong Kong version by Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival).
- Brand new audio commentary on the US export version by action cinema experts Mike Leeder and Arne Venema.
- Brand new interview with stuntman Mike Lambert.
- Brand new interview with film critic Andrew Heskins (easternKicks.com).
- Brand new interview with Leon Hunt, author of Kung Fu Cult Masters: From Bruce Lee to Crouching Tiger.
- A reversible sleeve featuring original poster artwork.
- Archival Making of featurette.
- Trailers.
DISC TWO (LIMITED EDITION BONUS DISC)
- Alternate Taiwanese cut of the film.
- Extended version of Black Mask featuring all the unique footage from the various releases of the film re-inserted.
The last time Black Mask was released on Blu-ray in North America was back in 2008, the early days of the format, so the film had been long overdue for a restoration. Some may argue that physical media is dying during the age of streaming, but when I see all the wonderful releases coming from boutique labels, I just see it as an evolution more catered to collectors; sure, it may be a little more expensive to grab your favourite cult movie than it used to be, but it’s a good trade-off to actually have them available.
