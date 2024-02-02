Jet Li’s Black Mask to get limited-edition Blu-ray release from Eureka Entertainment

Eureka Entertainment announced today that they will be releasing Jet Li’s martial arts extravaganza Black Mask on Blu-ray on April 23rd.

Influenced by Bruce Lee’s role as Kato in The Green Hornet, Black Mask stars Jet Li as Tsui Chik, “ a librarian who leads a quiet, unassuming life – or, at least, that’s what he wants people to believe. In truth, he was once a member of the 701 Squad, a group of elite combatants produced by a failed super-soldier project. In-kind with his former comrades, his central nervous system has been altered to render him impervious to pain. When several of his fellow test subjects resurface and embark on a crimewave under the leadership of their former commander Hung Kuk (Patrick Lung), Tsui is forced to use his extraordinary abilities once more. Donning a costume, he sets out to face his past – as the vigilante known as the Black Mask. “

Black Mask has been given a new 2K restoration, and this Blu-ray release will mark the first time that the fully uncut version of the movie will be available in North America. The limited-edition set will feature an O-card slipcase, a collectors booklet, a bevy of special features, as well as a bonus disc with two alternate cuts of the movie.

The Black Mask Blu-ray will be limited to 2000 copies per territory, and here’s what you can expect to find in the set:

DISC ONE

Fully uncut Hong Kong version presented in 1080p from a 2K restoration.

The original US version presented in 1080p from a 2K restoration.

Original Cantonese Stereo and optional DTS-HD MA 5.1 (Hong Kong Version).

Optional English subtitles, newly translated for this release.

Brand new audio commentary on the Hong Kong version by Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival).

Brand new audio commentary on the US export version by action cinema experts Mike Leeder and Arne Venema.

Brand new interview with stuntman Mike Lambert.

Brand new interview with film critic Andrew Heskins (easternKicks.com).

Brand new interview with Leon Hunt, author of Kung Fu Cult Masters: From Bruce Lee to Crouching Tiger.

A reversible sleeve featuring original poster artwork.

Archival Making of featurette.

Trailers.

DISC TWO (LIMITED EDITION BONUS DISC)

Alternate Taiwanese cut of the film.

Extended version of Black Mask featuring all the unique footage from the various releases of the film re-inserted.

The last time Black Mask was released on Blu-ray in North America was back in 2008, the early days of the format, so the film had been long overdue for a restoration. Some may argue that physical media is dying during the age of streaming, but when I see all the wonderful releases coming from boutique labels, I just see it as an evolution more catered to collectors; sure, it may be a little more expensive to grab your favourite cult movie than it used to be, but it’s a good trade-off to actually have them available.