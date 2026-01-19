Blake’s 7: The Classic British Sci-Fi Show is Getting a Reboot

The late 1970s were huge for science fiction—especially space opera. The massive, industry-changing success of Star Wars led studios to greenlight a wave of sci-fi projects. While big-screen, Star Wars-inspired films like Star Trek: The Motion Picture, The Black Hole, and Alien all hit theaters in 1979, television got there first.

By 1978, the small-screen clones were already in motion. In the U.S., audiences got Battlestar Galactica, while the UK responded with a darker, grimmer alternative: Blake’s 7.

A Blake’s 7 Reboot Is Officially in Development

Now, that cult-favorite British sci-fi series—which ran for four seasons—is finally getting a reboot. According to Deadline, Peter Hoar has signed on to direct the project.

Hoar recently helmed the most critically acclaimed episode of The Last of Us, “Long, Long Time,” making him an intriguing choice for a reboot that needs emotional weight and moral complexity. Deadline’s report doesn’t specify whether Hoar will direct just the pilot or multiple episodes, but the project is reportedly heading to buyers soon.

The hope is for a UK/US co-production, potentially airing on the BBC in the UK, with a streamer picking it up in the U.S.

What Made Blake’s 7 So Different From Other Sci-Fi Shows

Despite its Star Wars DNA, Blake’s 7 was far darker than most sci-fi television of its era. Originally pitched as The Dirty Dozen in space, the series followed a group of outlaws led by Roj Blake (played by Gareth Thomas) as they rebelled against a brutally totalitarian galactic government.

Tonally, it was far closer to something like Andor than the swashbuckling adventures audiences expected at the time. The show also became infamous for its bleak final episode, in which most of the main cast—including Blake himself—are killed.

Why a Blake’s 7 Reboot Makes Sense Now

In many ways, it’s surprising that a Blake’s 7 reboot has taken this long. The core premise is strong, inherently political, and perfectly suited for a modern ensemble approach.

With Star Trek arguably having lost its footing and Star Wars shifting its focus back toward the big screen, there’s a noticeable void when it comes to darker, more cerebral sci-fi on television. This reboot could follow in the footsteps of Battlestar Galactica—a reimagining that didn’t just update the original, but improved upon it.

Is Blake’s 7 the Next Great Sci-Fi Reboot?

Between its morally complex story, anti-authoritarian themes, and ensemble-driven structure, Blake’s 7 feels tailor-made for modern television. With the right cast and tone, it could become one of those rare reboots that finally realizes the full potential of its concept.

Are you down for a Blake’s 7 reboot?