Full Moon is giving Blood Dolls a black & white noir release, plus a Blu-ray release

Last year, Charles Band’s company Full Moon announced that they were launching a new production label called Pulp Noir, which would focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” Two Pulp Noir movies, Quadrant and Death Streamer, have since made their way through production – and while those movies were initially released in color, all of the Pulp Noir movies will also get black & white “noir” releases, so there are both color and black & white versions of Quadrant and Death Streamer available on the Full Moon Features streaming service. While we wait for more Pulp Noir movies to be made, Band has started going through the Full Moon library to give some of their older films the black & white / noir treatment. This noir series, which is expected to consist of at least a dozen films, got started with a black & white version of the 1984 sci-fi thriller Christmas classic Trancers. That has been followed by “noir” releases of the 1997 creature feature The Creeps, the 2007 movie The Haunted Casino, a.k.a. Dead Man’s Hand, the 2012 “insane comedy chiller” The Dead Want Women, the 2004 sci-fi horror film Dr. Moreau’s House of Pain, the 2009 horror film Skull Heads, the 1997 creature feature Hideous, the 2005 killer doll movie Doll Graveyard, the 1996 horror comedy Head of the Family, the 2016 “haunted hotel-sploitation soap opera shocker” Ravenwolf Towers, the 1991 Puppet Master prequel Puppet Master III: Toulon’s Revenge, and the 2008 “women in prison” horror film Dangerous Worry Dolls. Now, they’re gearing up to give their 1999 oddball killer doll movie Blood Dolls a noir release! The trailer can be seen above, and the noir version of the film will be available to watch on Full Moon Features as of tomorrow, August 8th. They’re also giving the original version of the film a Blu-ray release!

If you want to get the Blood Dolls Blu-ray through Amazon, it’s available for pre-order at THIS LINK and will be shipping out August 12th. But if you want to get the Blu-ray directly from Full Moon (for a higher price), you can buy it HERE.

Written and directed by Charles Band, Blood Dolls has the following synopsis: Follow the weird adventures of wealthy, warped lunatic Virgil Travis, an eccentric billionaire whose bizarre mask conceals a deadly secret. To satisfy his insatiable kinks, Virgil kidnaps an all-girl rock band and creates a trio of killer dolls (the titular” blood dolls”) to enact violent vengeance on his enemies. As the volume turns up, the bodies pile up and the girl’s strip down, Virgil’s dastardly lusts lead to a shocking grand finale. The film stars Jack Maturin, Debra Mayer, William Paul Burns, Warren Draper, Nicholas Worth, Jodie Fisher, Phil Fondacaro, Naomi McClure, Jack Forbes, Jason Pace, J. Paradee, Venesa Talor, Yvette Lera, Persia White, Matt Corboy, Beth Fisher, Merritt Bailey, and Richard Ecks.

Blood Dolls is a blast. This is actually one of my favorite Full Moon movies – in fact, I’m such a geek for this movie, that most of the quotes available on the IMDb page were added by me. So I’m very glad to see it getting both the noir and Blu-ray treatment.

Will you be watching Blood Dolls Noir and/or buying the Blood Dolls Blu-ray? Let us know by leaving a comment below.