Bloodaxe: Xavier Molyneux to lead Amazon MGM Studios’ historical drama series from Vikings creator

Australian soap opera star Xavier Molyneux is ready to enter the spotlight for Amazon MGM Studios‘ upcoming historical drama series Bloodaxe. The project hails from Vikings creator Michael Hirst and his son, Horatio Hirst, with Molyneux sharpening his skills for the show’s lead role.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Bloodaxe “chronicles the rise of one of history’s most famous Viking warriors, Erik Bloodaxe (Molyneux), and his formidable wife, Gunnhild, Mother of Kings. As they fight for the throne of Norway, the land is torn apart by fierce rivals, shifting loyalties, and bloody betrayals. With war looming and chaos consuming the kingdom, drawing in the ruthless Kings of other Scandinavian countries, and even a powerful English ruler, the stage is set for a thundering, cataclysmic, compelling and utterly magical new Viking Saga.”

Despite sharing a similar space with the History series Vikings and the Netflix follow-up Vikings: Valhalla, Bloodaxe is not directly associated with either series. Bloodaxe, starring Xavier Molyneux, is set decades after Vikings and decades ahead of Valhalla. While we don’t know era specifics yet, Bloodaxe covers territory well-explored by Michael Hirst. With his son by his side, Bloodaxe marks a familiar effort for the Hirst family that I suspect is an epic undertaking.

Xavier Molyneux recently completed his epic run on the Australian soap opera Neighbours after 361 episodes. You can also catch Molyneux as Young Michael in the John Raftopoulos-directed romantic drama Take My Hand. It focuses on a woman (Radha Mitchell) who, at the peak of her career in London, is diagnosed with MS (Multiple Sclerosis). After losing her job and the death of her husband, she moves home with her three sons, where a chance encounter with a childhood sweetheart changes her life.

Bloodaxe is a fantastic vehicle for Xavier Molyneux to strut his stuff for audiences outside Australia. Hirst’s Vikings series is brimming with action, drama, corruption, and fascinating historical twists. Molyneux clearly has something special if he’s standing at the front of a new show focusing on the ruthless warriors and their legendary place in world history.

Are you excited about another series revolving around Vikings coming from Michael Hirst? Let us know in the comments section below.