Bloodlust: MaXXXine director Ti West reteams with Halsey for dark comedy Prime Video series

Singer/songwriter Halsey had a role in director Ti West’s horror film MaXXXine (which wrapped up the trilogy that West started with the slasher X and continued with the prequel Pearl), and now Variety reports that West and Halsey are teaming up again for Bloodlust , a dark comedy series that’s set up at the Prime Video streaming service. Halsey will serve as the creator, writer, and executive producer on the show, while West is on board as director and executive producer.

Halsey previous wrote If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, an hour-long fantasy horror “film experience” that was set to the music of the album of the same name.

Details on the plot of Bloodlust have not been revealed. In addition to Halsey and West, the series is being executive produced by Anthony Li, who is Halsey’s manager, and Mark Friedman, who is also the showrunner. Friedman’s previous television credits include Wayward Pines, Severance, and Dune: Prophecy.

Variety notes that “the project has been in development at Amazon for some time with Halsey, Li, and Friedman attached, but no details had emerged until now.” And even now, we don’t know much, other than it’s a dark comedy and West will be directing it.

In addition to the X / Pearl / MaXXXine trilogy, West has directed The Roost, Trigger Man, The House of the Devil, Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever, The Innkeepers, The Sacrament, In a Valley of Violence, segments of the anthologies V/H/S/ and The ABCs of Death, and episodes of Scream: The TV Series, South of Hell, Wayward Pines, Outcast, The Exorcist, The Passage, Chambers, The Resident, Soundtrack, Tales from the Loop, and Them. Halsey has released five studio albums over the last nine years: Badlands, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, Manic; If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power; and The Great Impersonator. Her first number one song as a lead artist was “Without Me.”

