Sydney Sweeney and Paul Walter Hauser get tangled in a clash over a rare Native American artifact in the trailer for Americana

By
Posted 5 hours ago
americanaamericana

Lionsgate brings you a new interconnected crime comedy with an all-star cast. Americana is the new film from Tony Tost, who both writes and directs. The new trailer has dropped, and among the critics’ raves, it’s being hailed as “a breath of fresh air” and is “like an early Tarantino film.” Lionsgate produces the film along with BRON Studios and Alex Saks for his Saks Pictures Company. It’s also made in association with Rhea Films and Hercules Film Fund / Creative Wealth Media.

The cast for Americana includes Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey, Simon Rex, with Eric Dane, and Zahn McClarnon.
The official synopsis reads, “A gallery of dynamic characters clash over the possession of a rare Native American artifact in this wildly entertaining modern-day western. After the artifact falls onto the black market, a shy waitress with big dreams (Sydney Sweeney) teams up with a lovelorn military veteran (Paul Walter Hauser) to gain possession of it, putting them in the crosshairs of a ruthless criminal (Eric Dane) working on behalf of a Western antiquities dealer (Simon Rex). Bloodshed ensues when others join the battle, including the leader of an indigenous group (Zahn McClarnon) and a desperate woman fleeing her mysterious past (Halsey).”

Sweeney will also be seen in the upcoming thriller Echo Valley from Apple TV+. Sweeney stars along with Julianne Moore and Fiona Shaw. In Echo Valley, Moore plays Kate Garrett, a woman recovering from a personal tragedy while boarding and training horses at Echo Valley Farm, twenty-two remote, Bob Ross painting-worthy acres in Southeastern Pennsylvania. In the middle of the night, Kate’s recalcitrant daughter, Claire (Sweeney), is covered in blood at her doorstep beside herself. As an unexpected guest shatters Kate’s quiet recovery, things quickly spiral out of control.

Hauser was also recently seen in the trailer for The Naked Gun as the son of George Kennedy’s Ed Hocken. While fans are skeptical of the reboot, Hauser says that he believes they found the right tone. “It was really a mastery of tone. That’s one of those things where they got the right guy to make it: Akiva Schaffer, who I love,” Hauser said. “I felt like he and his partners took it so seriously, and they were trying to do low-brow comedy from a high-brow perspective. And how do we make this faithful to the tonality of the originals? And, you know, I think they did. I haven’t seen the movie yet, but everything I experienced, everything I shot. It feels like, wow, they somehow captured this and will make many people really happy.“


Source: Lionsgate
