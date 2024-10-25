Martin Lawrence and Sony join forces for a Blue Streak sequel following the success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die

One of Martin Lawrence’s biggest hit movies as a solo star is going to get a sequel, with Sony announcing Blue Streak 2 is in the works.

Did somebody order a pizza? Martin Lawrence (Martin, Big Momma’s House, Bad Boys franchise) and Sony are keeping the good times rolling after the success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die with a sequel to Lawrence’s 1999 comedy Blue Streak. According to Deadline the surprise project is in the early stages of development at Sony Pictures, with Cole Masika penning the screenplay. In addition to reprising his role as Miles Logan, the jewel thief turned police officer from the 1999 buddy comedy Martin Lawrence is producing via his Run Tel Dat production company—Robert Lawrence, Rae Proctor, and Stacy Lyles are also producing, with Toby Jaffe producing through RDV Films.

Les Mayfield (Encino Man, Flubber, American Outlaws) directed 1999’s Blue Streak, featuring Martin Lawrence as a former convict who becomes a police officer to gain access to a diamond he hid before his incarceration. Because it’s the ’90s, Martin packs the film with signature humor, disguises, outlandish characters, and off-color observations. Comedians got away with a lot more before the aughts. Luke Wilson joined Lawrence in Blue Streak as Carlson, Miles’ suspecting partner.

There is no news yet on whether Luke Wilson will return as Lawrence’s co-star. While some may scoff at the idea of Sony remaking a now fairly obscure comedy from twenty-five years ago, the movie was a sizable hit and made about $126 million worldwide. It led to a whole slew of PG-13 starring roles for Lawrence, with Big Momma’s House his biggest hit. One can see why Sony’s keen to make another movie with him, as Bad Boys: Ride or Die is closing in on $500 million internationally, and Lawrence still has a pretty big fan base. He’s currently in the middle of a nationwide comedy tour.

Do you think making Blue Streak 2 is a good idea? Let us know in the comments!