Could this be the new design for Blumhouse’s upcoming Wolf Man reboot?

When Wolf Man was first announced in 2020, Ryan Gosling was set to star in it – and in fact, it got rolling when Gosling pitched this take on the concept of The Wolf Man to Universal, and his idea was then fleshed out into a screenplay by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, a writing duo that previously worked on Orange Is the New Black. At the time, it was said the story was “believed to be set in present times and in the vein of Jake Gyllenhaal’s thriller Nightcrawler with an obvious supernatural twist.” The final version of the script is credited to Blum and Angelo, as well as Whannell and his wife Corbett Tuck.

Unfortunately, the project would get delayed and Gosling would depart from the planned reboot. The leads of the film will be Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner, both of whom were in the 2011 film Martha Marcy May Marlene. Abbott is taking on the role of a man whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator , while Garner is believed to be the wife. Now, ComicBookMovie is giving us a look at the new design of the Wolf Man character from this film. The new unveiling was made at the latest Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios, and it is definitely unlike any other design that’s come before it. It remains to be seen if this is the main Wolf Man design or perhaps its a variation of one from another character in the movie. In any case, take a look at it below.