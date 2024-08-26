Wolf Man reboot promoted with a photo op set-up at Universal Orlando

There’s a reboot of the classic Universal Monsters property The Wolf Man coming our way from Blumhouse Productions and The Invisible Man (2020) director Leigh Whannell, aiming for a January 17, 2025 theatrical release – and Universal has gotten the promotion started by putting up a Wolf Man-themed photo op set at the Universal Orlando theme park. This photo op can be found outside the Fanta Bar at Lombard’s Seafood Grille, and gives a look at an isolated home setting that’s dressed with overgrown weeds, straw, a No Trespassing sign, and an old wheelbarrow:

A Photo op for the upcoming Blumhouse Wolfman film has been set up outside the Fanta Bar in Lombard’s. @HorrorNightsORL #HHN33 pic.twitter.com/LbxuBpio8l — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) August 23, 2024

The leads of Wolf Man are Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner, both of whom were in the 2011 film Martha Marcy May Marlene. Abbott is taking on the role of a man whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator . Garner must be playing his wife, because her character is described as being a mother whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator . Sam Jaeger is also in the cast, along with child actress Matilda Firth, who may be playing a character named Ginger: “ Female, 10 years old, white. Blake and Charlotte’s daughter. Smart, precocious, and strong. When her family decides to leave the city for a quieter life in a remote area, she faces her biggest fear, the possibility of losing one or both of her parents forever. ”

When Wolf Man was first announced in 2020, Ryan Gosling was set to star in it – and in fact, it got rolling when Gosling pitched this take on the concept of The Wolf Man to Universal, and his idea was then fleshed out into a screenplay by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, a writing duo that previously worked on Orange Is the New Black. (Blum also happens to be married to Blumhouse founder Jason Blum.) At the time, it was said the story was “believed to be set in present times and in the vein of Jake Gyllenhaal’s thriller Nightcrawler with an obvious supernatural twist.” The final version of the script is credited to Blum and Angelo, as well as Whannell and his wife Corbett Tuck.

Whannell first signed on to direct the film in 2020, but dropped out the following year. That’s when Gosling’s Blue Valentine and Place Beyond the Pines director Derek Cianfrance came on board. Gosling and Cianfrance both stepped away from Wolf Man early last year… and then Whannell came back.

A collaboration between Blumhouse and Motel Movies, Wolf Man is being produced by Jason Blum. Gosling receives an executive producer credit alongside Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner, and Whannell. A teaser was recently shown at the CinemaCon event, and was said to open with “Christopher Abbott’s character and his daughter talking, with the daughter asking about death and how ‘ everybody dies eventually. ‘ We see clips of people running, Julia Garner looking terrified, a bloody arm, and an intense scream from Abbott as he (possibly) becomes the Wolf Man.”

Are you looking forward to the Wolf Man reboot, and will you be checking out the photo op at Universal Orlando? Let us know by leaving a comment below.