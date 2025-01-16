Baseball Hall of Famer, MLB announcer, and Major League actor Bob Uecker passes away at 90

One of baseball’s most iconic voices is now silent after Bob Uecker, the famous Baseball Hall of Famer, Milwaukee Brewers announcer, and actor, died on Thursday. According to Uecker’s family, he dies after losing a battle with small-cell lung cancer. He was 90.

The Brewers announced Uecker’s passing on Thursday, releasing the following statement:

“Today, we take on the heaviest of burdens. Today, we say goodbye to our beloved friend, Bob Uecker.

“Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss. He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend. Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room, and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends.

“Saying goodbye to Bob shakes us all. He was so much more than a Milwaukee Brewers icon. He was a national treasure. Bob entertained us with his words and storytelling, so it is no surprise that his passing now leaves us at a loss for our own words.

“There is no describing the impact Ueck had on so many, and no words for how much he was loved. We are left with a giant void in our hearts, but also remember the laughter and joy he brought to our lives throughout the years.”

While Uecker’s six-year baseball career wasn’t the stuff of legend, he steadily grew into an icon thanks to his warm demeanor, detailed play-by-play commentary, and love of the game. Before joining the Atlanta Braves broadcast team, he was a scout, then acted as the Brewers announcer in 1971.

In addition to his legendary contributions to the sport, Uecker played a disheveled sportswriter named George Owens on Mr. Belvedere from 1985-1990. While the sitcom never rose to the top of the evening entertainment food chain, Mr. Belvedere lasted for six seasons and is beloved by many to this day. He also played Harry Doyle, an ornery play-by-play announcer in David S. Ward’s 1989 sports comedy Major League. In the film, the new owner of the Cleveland Indians puts together a purposely horrible team so they’ll lose, and she can move the team. But they start winning to spite her after discovering the plot. Major League stars Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen, Corbin Bernsen, Margaret Whitton, Rene Russo, Wesley Snipes, James Gammon, and more.

Uecker was a Jack of many trades, and we will miss his insightful commentary, expertise, and engaging stories. We want to extend our condolences to Mr. Uecker’s family, friends, and fans. Rest well, sir.