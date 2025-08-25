Maddie Hasson-led erotic horror thriller Bone Lake unveils a new trailer

A couple of months ago, Bleeker Street unveiled a red band trailer for the erotic horror thriller Bone Lake , which they’ll be bringing to theatres on October 3rd. With that date now just two months away, a new trailer for the film has dropped online, and you can check it out in the embed above.

Directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan (Shudder’s Spoonful of Sugar) from a screenplay by Joshua Friedlander (Holly Slept Over), Bone Lake made its debut at Fantastic Fest last fall and was extremely well-reviewed. It currently sports a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Here’s the synopsis: A couple’s romantic vacation at a secluded lakeside estate is upended when they are forced to share the mansion with a mysterious and attractive couple. In this darkly hilarious and seductive horror story, a dream getaway spirals into a nightmarish maze of sex, lies, and manipulation, bringing terrifying secrets to light and triggering a bloody battle for survival.

The film stars Maddie Hasson, who was great in James Wan’s Malignant and on the too-short-lived YouTube Red series Impulse, alongside Marco Pigossi, Alex Roe, Andra Nechita, Eliane Reis and Clayton Spencer.

When the first trailer was released, Bone Lake was actually aiming for a theatrical run that would begin on October 24th. It makes sense that Bleeker Street moved the release date up three weeks, because October is going to be a busy month. October 24th would have put it out a week after the much-anticipated Black Phone 2. That same weekend, we’ll also see the release of Mortal Kombat 2, while Yorgos Lanthimos’s remake of Save the Green Planet, Bugonia, also goes into limited release. October 3rd isn’t exactly free and clear, either. That release date puts Bone Lake in direct competition with two other horror releases: Good Boy and Shelby Oaks. We’ll see how they all measure up at the box office, but that sounds like a great weekend for horror fans, who could take the opportunity to have a Bone Lake / Good Boy / Shelby Oaks triple feature on the big screen.

What did you think of the new trailer for Bone Lake? Let us know by leaving a comment below.