A Bosch prequel series is on the way with Cameron Monaghan as Young Bosch; Omari Hardwick to co-star

MGM+ is turning back the clock for one of its flagship characters when Bosch: Start of Watch comes to the streaming platform. The prequel series will explore the origin story of Michael Connelly’s legendary detective Harry Bosch. The series stars Cameron Monaghan (Shameless, Gotham) as rookie cop Harry Bosch and Omari Hardwick (Star Trek: Section 31, Army of the Dead) as veteran officer Eli Bridges. The series will be available on MGM+ in the U.S., UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, Latin America, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling book series that also spawned Prime Video’s hit franchise, Bosch: Start of Watch takes viewers back to 1991 Los Angeles, following 26-year-old Harry Bosch during his earliest days as a rookie cop. The series will explore a city on the edge, teeming with racial tension, gang violence, and a fractured LAPD. Amid routine calls and growing unrest, Bosch finds himself drawn into a high-profile heist and a web of criminal corruption that will test his loyalty to the badge and shape his future as the detective who lives by the code, “Everybody counts or nobody counts.”

Fabel Entertainment produces the series. The series is co-created and executive produced by Tom Bernardo and Brian Anthony, with Bernardo serving as showrunner. Michael Connelly, Henrik Bastin, Jamie Boscardin Martin, and Jasmine Russ also serve as executive producers. Theresa Snider serves as co-executive producer for Hieronymus Pictures.

“We are thrilled to expand the Bosch universe with this compelling origin story that showcases how one of television’s most beloved detectives became the man we know today,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “With Cameron Monaghan and Omari Hardwick bringing these complex characters to life, and the creative vision of Michael Connelly and our talented executive producers, Bosch: Start of Watch promises to deliver the gritty, authentic storytelling that honors the franchise’s legacy while opening an exciting new chapter.”

“I’m deeply grateful to Michael Wright and the team at MGM+ for championing this next chapter in Bosch’s journey with such remarkable care and integrity,” said Connelly. “Being able to see how Harry Bosch became the man we have loved for 10 seasons is a gift to me and his many fans. I can’t wait to dig in with Cameron and the writers to explore this uncharted character territory.”

