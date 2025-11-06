Movie News

Box Office Predictions: Will Predator: Badlands be able to reinvigorate the biz?

Posted 5 hours ago
Last weekend posted one of the worst box office results in recent memory. None of the top movies managed to top the single-digit mark (although The Black Phone 2 ended up winning the weekend despite Paramount’s Regretting Youinitially claiming the title with early numbers). The way things are going, studios are gearing up for a disappointing holiday season—although there is some hope on the way with Wicked: For Good, Zootopia 2, and Avatar: Fire & Ash all seeming like surefire blockbusters. However, this weekend seems certain to be another quiet one, despite the return of Predator to movie theaters.

While Predator: Badlands is certain to lead the weekend, don’t expect blockbuster numbers. The highest opening ever for the franchise was Alien vs. Predator in 2004. The most recent franchise entries, Predators and The Predator, both opened with about $24 million apiece. Neither was well-received, and while the reviews for Predator: Badlands have been excellent so far, business has been on a major downturn. The film will be lucky to match those numbers, with current projections suggesting an opening in the $25–27 million range.

Nothing else seems poised to do much business. Christy, fueled mainly by curiosity about Sydney Sweeney’s starring role, should take second place with around $5 million. Regretting You should land in third with about $4 million, though it will be a close race between that one and The Black Phone 2. None of this weekend’s other releases are expected to top $3 million apiece, with Nuremberg and Die My Love—starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson—both looking at modest openings in that range.

Here are our predictions:

  1. Predator: Badlands: $25 million
  2. Christy: $5 million
  3. Regretting You: $4.5 million
  4. The Black Phone 2: $4 million
  5. Die My Love: $3 million

What are you seeing this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

