Box Office: Quiet Place opening big, but no match for Inside Out; Horizon looking at $12 million

A Quiet Place: Day One is opening strongly, but it won’t be able to top Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which is a lock for first place.

By

Following last night’s previews, A Quiet Place: Day One looks like it will open in about the same range as the last two movies in the series. Based on Friday’s early numbers, Deadline is forecasting a $48 million weekend, which is pretty close to what we predicted earlier this week. As solid a number as that is, the movie will still only open in second place, with box office juggernaut Inside Out 2 on track for a mighty $60 million weekend. 

So how is Kevin Costner’s passion project, Horizon, faring? Currently, it seems to be opening exactly in line with expectations, with it looking at a final total in the $12-13 million range. However, it should be noted that this adult-skewing western isn’t expected to perform like a normal film, with the older audience it appeals to generally either attending weekend matinees or waiting until later in the run. In all fairness to Costner’s ambitious undertaking, we won’t really be able to tell whether or not it’s a success or a financial failure until the second weekend (as someone who liked it – I hope it rallies).

Meanwhile, Bad Boys: Ride or Die should come in right behind Horizon, with a forecasted $11 million weekend. No word yet on how last weekend’s The Bikeriders is holding up, but in a surprise result, the Telugu-language epic, Kalki 2898 AD, one of the biggest-budget movies in India’s history, is closing in on a big fifth place finish, with a $6.5 million total. It did blockbuster business with it making a mighty $5.5 million on only 900 screens. 

What are you planning to see this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Ryan Coogler, A Vicious Circle
Ryan Coogler teams with Mattson Tomlin for A Vicious Circle adaptation described as John Wick meets Looper
Box Office: Quiet Place opening big, but no match for Inside Out; Horizon looking at $12 million
Next MonsterVerse movie, release date, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Warner Bros. reveals when the next MonsterVerse movie will smash into theaters
An image from the upcoming Marvel / Disney+ series Agatha All Along shows Kathryn Hahn's character hanging out with other witches
Agatha All Along image gathers a group of covenless witches together
View All

About the Author

4760 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest A Quiet Place: Day One News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews
dakota johnson daddio

Daddio Review

Sean Penn and Dakota Johnson star in this dialogue-driven two hander about a loudmouth cabbie and his passenger.

Load more articles