Box Office Update: Final Destination: Bloodlines will easily set a franchise record

It may have taken fifteen years for the Final Destination franchise to once again hit the big screen, but clearly, its absence has not diluted its popularity at all. In fact, Final Destination: Bloodline will make more in its opening weekend than the last movie did in its entire run, with Deadline reporting that it’s looking at a $46 million weekend. That’s pretty much exactly what we predicted earlier this week. That’s also nearly $20 million more than the second-highest-grossing instalment, The Final Destination, made in its opening weekend back in 2009. The movie also has a strong B+ CinemaScore rating, which is very high for a horror movie.

In other surprising news, Marvel’s Thunderbolts should make $15.5 million in its third weekend, but there’s a good chance that Ryan Coogler’s Sinners will actually outgross it. The zeitgeist-grabbing movie is on track for about $15 million. However, given that it’s got its 70mm IMAX screens back this weekend, there’s a good chance that it will outgross Marvel’s somewhat underwhelming effort to shake up their formula a bit.

This week’s other new release, Hurry Up Tomorrow, starring The Weeknd, seems likely to gross anywhere between $3 million to $3.5 million. I slammed the flick in my review, and audiences seem to be agreeing, with a dismal C-minus CinemaScore, although clearly it’s resonating with some fans of the singer. Amazon/MGM’s The Accountant 2 seems likely to outgross it with $4.5 million, as it closes in on a $60 million total. It’s not too far off from matching The Beekeeper’s $66 million gross, although it won’t make as much as the original did. A24’s Friendship is also proving to be a solid cult hit for the studio, with it looking like it might gross $2 million on only 60 screens.

Check back tomorrow for our full box office wrap-up.