Brad Dourif reveals ‘campy’ inspiration behind Chucky’s voice

Hi, I’m Chucky. Wanna play? Chucky remains one of the most iconic slasher villains ever, a full two-and-a-half feet of terror, quips and clever kills that have kept viewers coming back since Child’s Play was released in 1988. And while TV series Chucky has gotten the ax (or was it an umbrella?), the legacy of the character is forever. And we have Brad Dourif to credit there, having voiced Chucky across seven films and 24 episodes. Come to think of it, where did that distinct voice come from?

Brad Dourif – who has since retired from acting with the sole exception of any future Child Play endeavors – says he found the soul (so to speak) of Chucky by embracing the true feeling of the films. “At first I kind of worked on a Chicago accent…and then I thought: ‘You know what? This is camp sh*t. Don’t make this too real.’ So I just kind of let it go and let it happen. Chucky’s just this homicidal maniac who loves his job. That’s who he is. And he has a serious fear of oblivion, but beyond that there’s nothing serious about him.”

Chucky was canceled less than a year ago, but the character is sorely missed, especially considering it’s the only chance we’ll get to hear Brad Dourif on the screen again. We’d love to see another movie (and not where Mark Hamill – as talented behind the mic as he is – will voice the Good Guy, as he did with the 2019 remake), but there’s just no definitive answer as to when or if that will ever happen.

Prior to first playing Chucky, Brad Dourif broke out with 1975’s One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest, earning an Oscar nomination, and BAFTA and Golden Globe wins for his debut. He, too, gave memorable performances in John Huston’s Wise Blood, Irvin Kershner’s Eyes of Laura Mars and Michael Cimino’s Heaven’s Gate. He would have his greatest success on the small screen with HBO’s Deadwood, playing local physician Dr. Amos Cochran, earning Emmy and SAG nominations.

Outside of Chucky, what is your favorite Brad Dourif performance? Share your pick with us and we’ll be your friend ‘til the end!