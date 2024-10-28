Chucky creator Don Mancini promises fans will see their favorite characters again

Chucky season 3 aired its finale at the start of May, and even though series creator Don Mancini had already pitched his idea for season 4 to the network and Chucky himself requested viewer support, we learned last month that Chucky – which aired on both Syfy and USA Network, in addition to streaming on the Peacock service – has been cancelled. Mancini has already promised that Chucky will return, whether he has his own TV show or not, and we’ve known for months that another movie is in development – and while the cast of the TV show is hoping that the series will be able to continue on a different network, Mancini has taken to social media to assure fans that someday, somehow, they will see all of their favorite characters again.

The CHUCKY franchise has always prioritized story continuity, across different media, for decades. You WILL see your favorites again. pic.twitter.com/71WLk6Qhcb — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) October 26, 2024

Along with his message, Mancini shared images of the actors who played characters that were created for the TV show, plus actors who originated their roles in feature films before making the move to the Chucky series. So whatever happens next, even if the TV series remains dead and the franchise shifts back over to movies, it appears that Mancini will be bringing everyone back. The actors who played Jake Wheeler, Devon Evans, Lexy Cross, Nica Pierce, Tiffany Valentine, Andy Barclay, Kyle, and more are present in the images Mancini posted.

A follow-up to all of the Child’s Play movies (remake excluded), Chucky picked up where Cult of Chucky left off. Don Mancini, who has written every film in the franchise (except that remake) and directed a few of them, developed Chucky with producer David Kirschner. Mancini and Kirschner executive produced Chucky with Harley Peyton, Alex Hedlund, and Nick Antosca. The first season had Chucky terrorizing Hackensack, New Jersey, then he was sent off to a Catholic boarding school for season 2. With season 3, it was D.C.’s turn to experience some Chucky trouble.

Are you a fan of the Chucky franchise, and are you glad to hear that Don Mancini intends to bring all of the fan favorite characters back, no matter what the future holds? Let us know by leaving a comment below.