Is Brandy returning in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer? The director plays coy

A lot of activity is coming from the new I Know What You Did Last Summer film. The sequel/reboot to the 90s horror franchise showed a new trailer to the attendees at this year’s CinemaCon, which means the official trailer release should be stalking right around the corner. Additionally, some enticing new images from the film has just been released, which shows off the new cast along with Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. reprising their roles from the first two movies.

There is also a question about whether Julie’s college roommate, who was portrayed by R&B singer Brandy Norwood, would also make a return. According to Deadline, director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is teasing that it is a possibility. The director of the new film recently spoke with People and was asked about it. She simply replied, “You’ll have to go see the movie.” Brandy had played the new character of Karla Wilson in the 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, as she was still starring in her hit TV show, Moesha.

Brandy was asked about the new entry by Entertainment Tonight, where she explained, “I heard some things about. So, hopefully.” She, then added, “I don’t know how she would come back. I haven’t thought about that yet but I know that she should come back. She should definitely come back.”

Here’s the new sequel’s synopsis: When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer… and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.

This I Know What You Did Last Summer stars Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), Tyriq Withers (Atlanta), Sarah Pidgeon (Tiny Beautiful Things), Billy Campbell (The Rocketeer), model / musician Gabbriette Bechtel (making her feature film acting debut), Austin Nichols (The Day After Tomorrow), Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story), with Jennifer Love Hewitt, who played heroine Julie James in the first two films, and Freddie Prinze Jr., who was Julie’s boyfriend Ray Bronson in those films, reprising their roles. Hewitt and Prinze Jr. are not expected to have major roles as the legacy characters.