Brendan Fraser reveals that he still has confidence issues even after winning an Oscar, “I always have the feeling of not being good enough”

You can catch Academy Award-winner Brendan Fraser in the new film Rental Family, which features him as a down-on-his-luck actor having to take a unique acting gig out of desperation. The Brendan Fraser Renaissance has recently given way to a newly developed sequel to his popular adventure series, The Mummy. Here, the star is confident that they’ll be able to give fans what they’ve been pining for since The Mummy Returns, “The one I wanted to make is forthcoming. And I’ve been waiting 20 years for this call. Sometimes it was loud, sometimes it was a faint telegraph. Now? It’s time to give the fans what they want.“

Fraser’s Stuggles with his Confidence

Despite the upcoming Mummy sequel, good buzz on a new heartwarming character drama, working with Scorsese on Killers of the Flower Moon and winning an Oscar for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, Fraser admits he still has confidence issues. He told the Associated Press that his latest role in Rental Family reminds him, “Don’t get too comfortable. It can happen to me.” According to People, Fraser admitted,





I struggle with confidence. I always have the feeling of not being good enough. Believe me, no one can be harder on me than me. No critic, no pithy internet comment can be more biting to me than myself in my private thoughts.”

He continued, “I grapple with overcoming that.” He recalled one of the times, when he hosted Saturday Night Live, and Lorne Michaels said to him, “‘You know, it’s all about confidence.’ I don’t know if that psyched me up or not.” He added, “Forget everything you know and just own it. Can you do that is the question, the eternal one.”

How Rental Family Helped Fraser

Fraser was asked if he felt he had changed after winning the Academy Award for The Whale. He responded, “Honestly, I was kind of floating during that whole time without an agent. I was looking for that unicorn project that hadn’t been made into oblivion. I ended up: What is a rental family? Which dog do you like at the pound? I like the one with four teeth and one tweaky eye.”

He also credited his director of Rental Family, Hikari, as he “gave me the opportunity to kind of dovetail from whatever happens in the vacuum after you experience a recognition like that,” he recalled. “It was a moment of: I guess things are going to be a little different going forward.” Fraser added that the element of being taken out of his normal surroundings to get immersed into Japanese culture “was personally what I needed. I wanted to remove myself from whatever this place is, just for a while.”