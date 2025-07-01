Bring Her Back: new horror film from Talk to Me directors receives a digital release

Following the success of their feature debut, the horror film Talk to Me, the directing duo of Danny and Michael Philippou signed on to make a new film adaptation of the Street Fighter video game franchise, started developing a Talk to Me sequel titled Talk 2 Me, and let it be known that they had already shot some sort of Talk to Me prequel (but it’s not clear if or when we’ll get to see that footage), had an action drama project they’d like to make, and also had a horror script called Bring Her Back that they wanted to get into production. They were so dedicated to getting Bring Her Back made that they dropped Street Fighter in favor of their horror movie, which wrapped after 41 days of production last August. The film received a theatrical release at the end of May, and now it has been given a digital release. It’s available for purchase on Amazon for the price of $24.99, or you can rent it for $19.99.

Bring Her Back came our way from A24, the company that also sent Talk to Me out into the world. The film was produced by Talk To Me producers Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton of Causeway Films. A Deadline report about the film revealed that the Philippous are also working on “a documentary project inspired by their own journey into the world of international underground deathmatch wrestling.”

Bring Her Back shows what happens when a brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother. The cast includes Billy Barratt (Invasion), Jonah Wren Philips (Sweet Tooth), Sally-Anne Upton (Wentworth), Stephen Phillips (The Leftovers), newcomer Sora Wong, and two-time Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins of The Shape of Water and Blue Jasmine.

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray thought the film was great, giving it an 8/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK. You can also watch our interview with the directors and cast members HERE.

Did you see Bring Her Back during its theatrical run, or will you be checking it out now that it has received a digital release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.