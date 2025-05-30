Interview: Danny & Michael Philippou, Billy Barratt, Jonah Wren Phillips, and Sora Wong Talk Bring Her Back

Bring Her Back is a movie that I was excited about back in March. And after finally seeing the complete work a few weeks back, I am still enthralled by it. The way the brothers dissect grief makes Danny and Michael Philippou’s work so utterly compelling. They have delved into a ferociously dark film as they did with Talk To Me. It may not evoke all hearts and flowers, but Bring Her Back is an exceptional take on grief and its lasting effects. Sally Hawkins delivers a performance that will garner attention come award season. It’s up there with Kathy Bates in Misery and Toni Collette in Hereditary.

The young cast includes Billy Barratt, Jonah Wren Phillips, and Sora Wong, and they couldn’t have been better selected. It’s a gut-wrenching flick. And when I interviewed Danny and Michael, they were joined by this talented cast. Jonah even offered up one of his creepy stares. I was thoroughly impressed by this chill-inducing feature. Yet this cast is so utterly charming and even funny. Surrounding all of this is the incredible Ms. Hawkins and the talent of the Philippou brothers. And this excellent cast was ready for it. Dark shite is happening in Bring Her Back, one of the most unsettling and unforgettable horror film experiences I’ve had the pleasure of enjoying.

Bring Her Back opens this Friday at a theatre near you. Check it with a large audience ready to experience this unflinching look at grief and the horrors surrounding it.