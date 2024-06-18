Legendary’s Street Fighter reboot has parted ways with the directors of Talk to Me

After a couple of failed attempts to launch a film franchise, Legendary and Capcom are currently in development for a new film that will be based on the popular fighting game Street Fighter. The 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme has its share of fans and although the movie displays some cheesy fun (thanks to Raul Julia’s over-the-top megalomaniac portrayal of M. Bison), the movie series would not get another film until the attempted grittier take with 2009’s Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li. The game franchise, on the other hand, continues to thrive as the Street Fighter franchise has sold 49 million units worldwide, helping to keep the fighting game genre alive and well since the 80s.

The Hollywood Reporter has now revealed that the upcoming adaptation used to have the Talk to Me directors, Danny and Michael Philippou, attached. However, they have now parted ways with the project. According to sources, part of the cause is due to the conflict of scheduling issues, as Legendary and Capcom were hoping to start production on the new Street Fighter film sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the Philippous have been working on another project called Bring Her Back, which sees them re-team with their Talk to Me studio A24. That film, which will star Sally Hawkins and Billy Barratt, begins shooting later this month in Australia.

Bring Her Back is being produced by Talk To Me producers Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton of Causeway Films. The Deadline report about the film reveals that the Philippous are also working on “a documentary project inspired by their own journey into the world of international underground deathmatch wrestling.”