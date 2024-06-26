Street Fighter movie slated for 2026 release from Sony

The upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie has been slated for a 2026 release, but no replacement director has been announced yet.

Sony has given the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie, which recently parted ways with directors Danny and Michael Philippou (Talk to Me), a release date of March 20, 2026.

With a release date now set, I’d imagine that we should soon be hearing about who will replace Danny and Michael Philippou at the helm of the Street Fighter movie. The Australian twin directors made their directorial debut with Talk to Me, which was a box-office success, grossing $92.2 million on a budget of $4.5 million. The reason behind their departure reportedly comes down to scheduling issues, with the studio hoping to get the ball rolling on Street Fighter sooner rather than later. The Philippous will be shooting their project, Bring Her Back starring Sally Hawkins and Billy Barratt, later this month in Australia.

Based on the popular video game franchise Street Fighter is from Legendary Entertainment, who scooped up the rights last year. The studio will co-develop and produce the project with Japanese game distributor Capcom.

Street Fighter hasn’t had the best of luck on the big screen. The first live-action Street Fighter film was released in 1994, featuring the talents of Jean-Claude Van Damme, Kylie Minogue, Ming-Na Wen, and Raul Julia. The film was commercially successful but it was largely trashed by critics and audiences, although Julia’s performance as M. Bison was praised. Somehow, the second shot at bringing the franchise to theaters proved to be even worse. Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li starred Kristin Kreuk, Neal McDonough, Chris Klein, and Michael Clarke Duncan and grossed just $12.8 million on a $50 million budget. Here’s hoping this third attempt is able to get the franchise back on track. After all, it can’t be worse than what we’ve already got… right?

Since the release of the first two Street Fighter movies, several video game projects have broken the so-called video game movie curse, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Detective Pikachu, Prime Video’s Fallout series, and HBO’s The Last of Us series.

What do you hope to see in this new Street Fighter movie? Also, who should direct it?