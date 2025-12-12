Street Fighter: The reboot gets a crazy first look teaser and character posters

This evening marked the 2025 Game Awards, and as a special treat to those watching the livestream, Paramount Pictures dropped a first-look teaser at the new Street Fighter adaptation they are making with Legendary. The Kitao Sakurai-directed action film based on the classic Capcom games will be released on October 16, 2026. The movie also got all new character posters featuring the cast, which you can see at the bottom of the article.

What is Street Fighter 2026 about?

Here’s the official logline for Street Fighter: “Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

Who stars in Street Fighter?

Bad Trip’s Kitao Sakurai directs Legendary’s Street Fighter movie from a screenplay by Dalan Musson (Captain America: Brave New World, Iron Sky: The Coming Race, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). Callina Liang (Presence, Bad Genius) plays Chun-Li, David Dastmalchian plays M. Bison, Orville Peck plays Vega, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson plays Balrog, Jason Momoa plays Blanka, Andrew Koji plays Ryu, Noah Centineo plays Ken Masters, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, and controversial podcaster Andrew Schultz as Dan Hibiki. Plus, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Cody Rhodes as Guile, and Rayna Vallandingham as Juli.

“Legendary has built a reputation for ambitious, globally appealing films, and we’re excited to be partnering with them. Street Fighter is the perfect start to our collaboration, which we believe will be strong and lasting,” said Josh Greenstein, co-chair of Paramount Pictures and vice chair of platforms, and Dana Goldberg, Co-Chair of Paramount Pictures and Chair of Paramount Television.

Added Legendary CEO Josh Grode: “Partnering with David, Dana and Josh and their teams at Paramount marks an exciting new chapter for Legendary as we continue to pursue a diversified growth strategy—expanding our output, building new franchises, and creating more films for global audiences. This partnership is an extraordinary opportunity, and we look forward to working closely with Paramount on stories that will captivate and inspire moviegoers worldwide.”

What do you think about the trailer for Street Fighter? Let us know in the comments section below.