Noah Centineo looks positively shredded in a new behind-the-scenes image for Legendary’s Street Fighter movie

.Do you remember in 2019 when Kumail Nanjiani posted a photo of his shredded bod while preparing to star in Marvel Studios’ Eternals? Well, Noah Centineo is here to say, “Hold my beer,” with a behind-the-scenes image from Legendary’s adaptation of Street Fighter. In the new pic, Centineo shows off his yoked body and golden blond locks while playing the American Ansatsuken-style fighter Ken Masters in the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

Noah Centineo was never a stringbean, but he’s clearly been hitting the weights alongside a strict diet and lifestyle changes. His transformation serves a dual purpose, as his next significant role is for John Rambo, the Rambo prequel focusing on the Sylvester Stallone character and his time in the Vietnam War. I do not doubt that Noah Centineo will do his best to keep the mass he’s accumulated for Street Fighter when playing John Rambo, and we can’t wait to see him rip s**t up.

Bad Trip’s Kitao Sakurai directs Legendary’s Street Fighter movie from a screenplay by Dalan Musson (Captain America: Brave New World, Iron Sky: The Coming Race, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). Callina Liang (Presence, Bad Genius) plays Chun-Li, David Dastmalchian plays M. Bison, Orville Peck plays Vega, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson plays Balrog, Jason Momoa plays Blanka, Andrew Koji plays Ryu, Noah Centineo plays Ken Masters, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, and controversial podcaster Andrew Schultz as Dan Hibiki.

Street Fighter is one of the most beloved fighting game franchises in history. The first game in the series, Street Fighter, hit arcades in 1987, followed by Street Fighter II in 1991. I was there, man. For both of them! I remember going to Nathan’s Famous restaurants to play the original, and it was a madhouse. People of all ages hooted and hollered around the Street Fighter cabinet as Ryu and Ken duked it out. There was something special about Street Fighter from the start, and the franchise grew with each iteration. I’ll never forget the first time I unleashed Blanka’s electric attack or Chun-Li’s Hundred Lightning Kicks. What a time to be alive!

The Street Fighter franchise has produced countless special editions, remakes, sequels, and spinoffs. It has sold 49 million units worldwide, helping to keep the fighting game genre alive and well since the 1980s.

What do you think of Noah Centineo’s look as Ken Masters for Legendary’s Street Fighter movie? Would you let him perform a Shoryuken on you? I doubt it. You’d be eating through a straw for months afterward.