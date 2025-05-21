Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, & Roman Reigns in talks to conuure fireballs and punch cars for Legendary’s Street Fighter

Put your quarters up, World Warriors, because Legendary’s Street Fighter movie is coming out swinging this Wednesday with exciting casting news about the upcoming adaptation of the classic Capcom fighting game! According to Deadline, Andrew Koji (Warrior, Boy Kills World, Bullet Train), Jason Momoa (A Minecraft Movie, Fast X, Aquaman), Noah Centineo (The Recruit, Warfare, Black Adam), and WWE superstar Roman Reigns will star in a live-action film, based on the iconic fighting game.

In April 2023, Talk To Me’s Danny & Michael Philippou were attached to the project, but Bad Trip’s Kitao Sakurai signed on to direct in February. Legendary holds exclusive film and television rights to the Street Fighter IP, while Capcom is joining Legendary as co-developer and co-producer. Writers and producers for Street Fighter remain more of a mystery than how many watermelons Chun-Li can crush with one clench of her legendary thighs.

Street Fighter is one of the most beloved fighting game franchises in history. The first game in the series, Street Fighter, hit arcades in 1987, followed by Street Fighter II in 1991. I was there, man. For both of them! I remember going to Nathan’s Famous restaurants to play the original, and it was a madhouse. People of all ages hooted and hollered around the Street Fighter cabinet as Ryu and Ken duked it out. There was something special about Street Fighter from the start, and the franchise grew with each iteration. I’ll never forget the first time I unleashed Blanka’s electric attack or Chun-Li’s Hundred Lightning Kicks. What a time to be alive!

The Street Fighter franchise has produced countless special editions, remakes, sequels, and spinoffs. The Street Fighter franchise has sold 49 million units worldwide, helping to keep the fighting game genre alive and well since the 80s.

The deadline did not specify who Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, or Roman Reigns will play for Legendary’s Street Fighter. At this point in the article, I begin speculating about who they could play, but your guess is as good as mine. There are so many combatants spread throughout the Street Fighter franchise, and I would not be surprised if Legendary’s upcoming film includes a few deep cuts.

Are you excited about Legendary’s Street Fighter movie? Who will Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, or Roman Reigns play? Ryu? Zangief? Blanka? Guile? Let us see your predictions in the comments section below.