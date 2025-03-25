Jon M. Chu denies reports of Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, and Millie Bobby Brown “battling” over Britney Spears biopic role

Oops, the rumor mill has done it again! Despite what you might have heard, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, and Millie Bobby Brown are not warring over who gets to play the Princess of Pop, Britney Spears, in Jon M. Chu’s upcoming biopic about the world-famous pop star.

“None of this is true,” Chu wrote regarding Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, and Millie Bobby Brown competing to play Britney in a movie about her extraordinary life. “Sounds exciting, but I have not had one conversation about casting this movie yet. We are way too early in development. Sorry.”

Universal, the studio behind Chu’s magical adaptation of Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, bought the rights to Spears’s biopic last August. The film brings stories from Britney’s “The Woman in Me” memoir to life on screens, though casting has yet to commence. The biopic is still in its early development stage, and the “battle” between rising pop star Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, and The Electric State and Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown is nonexistent.

In “The Woman in Me,” Spears recounts her days as a member of the Mickey Mouse Club and shares untold details about her highly publicized and inhumane conservatorship, among other things. “I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support,” Spears said when the book was released in October 2023.

Early last year, Britney Spears announced a retirement of sorts. Taking to social media, she addressed rumors about releasing new music and working with some of today’s hottest artists to stage a comeback. “Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash!!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album…I will never return to the music industry!!!” The post has been deleted, begging the question: Is Britney wholly done with the music industry?

I hope Britney is happy regardless of what she decides to do with her life. The music industry has physically, emotionally, and otherwise put Ms. Spears through the wringer. Like anyone else, she deserves her privacy and a chance to heal from decades of struggle and speculation about her every move.

Who should play the Princess of Pop in Jon M. Chu‘s Britney Spears biopic? Let us know in the comments section below.