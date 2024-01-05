Britney Spears announces retirement?

It’s been eight years since fans last got a new Britney Spears album, and it’s looking like “Glory” may have been a send-off, as the pop star announced she is done with the industry that drove her craaaazy.

Britney Spears took to social media to address rumors that she had new music coming out via collaborations with Charlie XCX and Julia Michaels (who we guess are big names on the scene?), doubling down that you shouldn’t be getting your hopes up. “Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash!!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album…I will never return to the music industry!!!” Curiously, the post has since been deleted…

This is actually pretty unfortunate news, although not entirely unexpected, as she has spoken of retirement before. While Britney Spears is well out of her peak as a pop superstar — when she redefined the genre and gave it the fresh face it needed — she is still an undeniably powerful face in music. But she was done dirty by so many, including her own family, that we can see why she would decide to leave the industry, or at least continue on her own terms. Her much-publicized conservatorship ended in 2021, giving Spears more freedom to continue her career however she wanted. One recent endeavor was her memoir, The Woman in Me, which sold more than 1 million copies in its first week.

Still, Britney Spears will continue to have at least some role in modern music, even if fans may not know exactly what it is. “When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people!!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me…I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years!!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way!!!”

Britney Spears’ albums have sold over 150 million copies worldwide, beginning with …Baby One More Time, led by the title track, “(You Drive Me) Crazy” and “Sometimes”.

Would you like to see Britney Spears release another album or go back on tour? What is your favorite Spears song? Let us know below.