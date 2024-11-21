Josh Brolin will quit acting if Denis Villeneuve doesn’t get an Oscar nomination for Dune Part Two

Josh Brolin, who plays Gurney Halleck in director Denis Villeneuve’s two-part adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel Dune, let it be known that he thought the Academy “blew it” when Villeneuve didn’t receive a Best Director Oscar nomination for his work on the first Dune, and now he has told Variety that he feels so strongly that Villeneuve deserves an Oscar nomination for Dune Part Two, that he will quit acting if the Academy doesn’t show the director some love

Scripted by Villeneuve, Eric Roth, and Jon Spaihts, Dune Part One introduced viewers to Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet), “a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding”, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence – a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential – only those who can conquer their fear will survive. Coming to us from Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment, Dune Part Two explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Chalamet and Brolin are joined in the cast by Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Tim Blake Nelson, Christopher Walken, Souheila Yacoub, and Léa Seydoux.

Brolin told Variety, “ If (Denis Villeneuve) doesn’t get nominated this year, I’ll quit acting. (Dune Part Two) was a better movie than the first one. When I watched it, it felt like my brain was broken open. It’s masterful, and Denis is one of our master filmmakers. If the Academy Awards have any meaning whatsoever, they’ll recognize him. “

Two weeks before Dune Part Two reached theatres earlier this year, Brolin pitched the movie in an epic way: “ Robot Lady and Wonka fall in love. Then Elvis tries to f*ck it all up while his bad dad floats in a pool of pond scum. The WWE dude from Guardians gets super pissed while Midsommer hottie puts the eyes on Wonka Obi Wan just after his Mom gets caught taking LSD in a sandy bathroom. Chigurh still doesnt like the guy from The Goonies. I mean who doesn’t want to see all that on IMAX? “

Are you hoping to see Dune Part Two and Denis Villeneuve get Oscar nominations so Josh Brolin can continue acting? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.