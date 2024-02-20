Josh Brolin pitches Dune: Part Two in craziest way possible

Josh Brolin let his imagination run wild when coming up with a way to promote Dune: Part Two, including nods to the cast’s best characters.

If you weren’t already hyped up enough for Dune: Part Two, co-star Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck) has just about the most wild pitch to get you into theaters. And it involves Elvis, a sexy cyborg and everyone’s favorite chocolatier.

Taking to Instagram ahead of Dune: Part Two’s March 1st wide release, Brolin offered the following take on the highly anticipated sequel, rattling off a fever dream that plays off of the cast’s most famous characters and Zendaya’s eye-catching outfit from the movie’s premiere.

“DUNE 2 release is less than TWO WEEKS!!! Robot Lady and Wonka fall in love. Then Elvis tries to fuck it all up while his bad dad floats in a pool of pond scum. The WWE dude from Gardians gets super pissed while Midsomer hottie puts the eyes on Wonka Obi Wan just after his Mom gets caught taking LSD in a sandy bathroom. Chigurh still doesnt like the guy from The Goonies. I mean who doesn’t want to see all that on IMAX??? The pandemic is over. Strikes have come and gone. Fuck it. It’s time to commune again and experience that amazing feeling of when the lights go down, you have your hand deep in your Popcorn worm, and DUNE 2 consumes you. HAVE FUN.”

Early reactions for Dune: Part Two have been strong even without Brolin’s spin, but he no doubt has added to the anticipation. Sure, it’s not actually Willy Wonka on a desert planet or Anton Chigurgh clashing with the older Walsh brother or Batista delivering a Batista Bomb to Florence Pugh, but that is one hell of a way to imagine the movie. And now we can’t help but picture this Super Smash Bros.-esque spin on the plot.

Here is perhaps a more accurate and grounded – that is, anti-Josh Brolin – description of Dune: Part Two: “[The film will] explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Are you looking forward to Dune: Part Two? How do you think it will fare at the box office and during awards season compared to the 2021 film? Share your thoughts below.