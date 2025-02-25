Brute 1986 images: Tokio Hotel lead singer Bill Kaulitz makes his film debut in slasher movie

Back at the end of 2023, we heard that the creative team behind the stalker thriller Blind, its still-unreleased sequel Pretty Boy, the slasher That’s a Wrap, and the upcoming horror film Garden of Eden, had wrapped production on Brute 1976, a horror project described as an homage to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Hills Have Eyes. We’re waiting to hear when we’re going to have the chance to see that film – but while we wait, it has been announced that filming has wrapped on a follow-up called Brute 1986 ! With the project heading into post-production, the first batch of images have been revealed, along with the news that Tokio Hotel lead singer Bill Kaulitz makes his film debut in the slasher movie.

Directed by Marcel Walz from a screenplay by Joe Knetter, Brute 1986 tells the story of Leather Kobra, a sunset strip style glam metal band is filming their new music video at an abandoned western town in the middle of nowhere. In true rockstar fashion, everyone ignores the no trespassing signs. Rebellious in nature, they feel that the rules don’t apply to them. They have no idea that someone watching them also doesn’t follow the rules… and they take it to much more extreme levels. Unfortunately for those involved in the video shoot, the western town is next door to the property of the Birdy family. Anyone that crosses their path will be met with a level of brutality that is as vicious as it is creative. The Birdy family is ready to rock.

Kaulitz is joined in the cast by Gigi Gustin, Sarah French, Pancho Moler, Lew Temple, Heather Grace Hancock, Dazelle Yvette, Jed Rowen, Joey Jupiter-Levin, Sarah Kaplan, Mark Justice, Matt Wiggins, Ryan James, Ramiro Leal, James Preston, Scotch Hopkins, and Bishop Stevens.

Walz, Knetter, and French produced the film, with Dirk Schürmann and Tobias Schürmann serving as executive producers.

Walz provided the following statement: “ The whole team and I had so much fun on this movie! Im a huge fan of the 80s slasher genre, especially Friday the 13th 6, The Burning, Halloween, Sleepaway Camp and many more. That being said, we also knew we cant make an pure 80s Horror, but we transferred our love of those movies to the screen! It was such an pleasure having Bill on set and giving him his very first role in a movie. He went full in and came more than prepared for his role! I cant wait for everyone to see him in this movie… and his death scene … oops, spoiler alert! “

Knetter added, “ Brute 1986 was a dream project for us. The 1980s setting created so much room for fun and insanity. I grew up during that era and loved the films that came out, plus I’m a huge hair metal fan so I was like a kid in a candy store. We had such a great time on set, and you see that on screen. We went balls to the wall throughout. Our entire team killed it! “

Does Brute 1986 sound interesting to you? Take a look at the images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.