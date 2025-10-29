Haunted doll movie Anathema to star Caroline Williams of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Tobe Hooper’s 1986 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 ranks right up there with Hooper’s 1974 original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre as two of my all-time favorite films, and actress Caroline Williams made Chainsaw 2 heroine Vanita “Stretch” Brock one of my favorite “final girls.” So I’m always glad to see Williams show up in another movie, and I’m really glad to hear that she is set to star in Anathema , the new horror movie from director Marcel Walz.

Coming our way from Anathema LLC and producers Brendan Petrizzo and Michael P. Call, Anathema (also known as Anathema: The Devil’s Doll) will tell the following story: When a group of midshipmen are assigned to serve their punishment aboard a decommissioned Navy vessel, they expect discipline, not terror. But the steel belly of the warship carries a curse, a memory of blood spilled on its decks that refuses to rest. What begins as routine service spirals into a night of fear and carnage as an ancient evil awakens. Trapped at sea with no escape, they must face the ship’s darkest legends, because this vessel remembers every soul it has claimed and it is hungry for more. Call wrote the screenplay with Marc Gotlieb.

Williams is joined in the cast by Robert Craighead (Strange Darling), Ramiro Leal (Brute 1986), Bix Krieger (V/H/S/Beyond), Esmeree Sterling (Shaft), Erika K. Marks (Stiletto), Kasia Szarek (Pleasure), Theo Rosenfeld (Witch Hunter), Brandon Papo (American Horror Stories), Aris Le Beau (My Puppet Wife), Monte Pittman (Garden of Eden), Nicholas Olbina (Rhythm Is a Dancer), newcomers Dean Benfit and Olga Loera, and Joseph Gatt (Game of Thrones).

Anathema went into production this month and images from the film can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Marcel Walz has previously directed Brute 1976, Jurassic Reborn, Garden of Eden, That’s a Wrap, Blind and its sequel Pretty Boy, Rootwood, the Blood Feast remake, and several more films.

Are you interested in seeing Caroline Williams in Marcel Walz’s haunted doll movie Anathema? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and take a look at the images while you’re scrolling down: