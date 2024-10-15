He Sees You When You’re Sleeping trailer: ’80s-set killer Santa movie gets a November release

A trailer has been unveiled for the 80s-set killer Santa slasher He Sees You When You’re Sleeping, coming to digital and VOD next month

Earlier this year, The Horror Collective announced that they’ll be bringing us a Christmas-set (and 80s-set) slasher called He Sees You When You’re Sleeping this holiday season – and now we know exactly when we’ll have the chance to watch the movie! He Sees You When You’re Sleeping will be receiving a digital and VOD release on November 1st, and with that date right around the corner, a trailer for the film has dropped online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Directed by Charlie Steeds, who is also producing the film with Tom Malloy under his Trick Candle Productions banner, He Sees You When You’re Sleeping has the following synopsis: A young man’s Christmas homecoming turns into a nightmare as a killer in a Santa suit gruesomely picks off his estranged, wealthy family for their fortune.

Shaked Berenson, CEO of The Horror Collective’s partner company Entertainment Squad, is also a producer on the project.

Genre veterans Caroline Williams (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), Lauren-Marie Taylor (Friday the 13th Part 2), and Nicholas Vince, who is best known for playing the Chatterer Cenobite in Hellraiser and Hellbound: Hellraiser II are in the cast, starring alongside David Lenik (An English Haunting) and Peyton Michelle Edwards (Goodbye Honey).

Steeds provided the following statement: “ I knew David Lenik’s campy Christmas-themed slasher would be a blast to direct. It’s set in the 80s and we filmed on location in New York State. The script draws inspiration from horror classics such as Black Christmas, Scream and Silent Night, Deadly Night, which are all films I adore. “

Berenson added: “ Christmas horror films blend holiday cheer with thrilling chills, offering a fresh and exciting twist on traditional celebrations. They’re perfect for those looking to spice up their holiday viewing. “

And Malloy, who also has an acting role in the film, had this to say: “ I loved the title and loved the script, and was excited to work with filmmaker Charlie Steeds, whose work I’ve known for years. “

Charlie Steeds’ previous directing credits include Gods of the Deep, Freeze, The Haunting of the Tower of London, Werewolf Castle, A Werewolf in England, Vampire Virus, Death Ranch, An English Haunting, Winterskin, The House of Violent Desire, The Barge People, Escape from Cannibal Farm, and Deadman Apocalyse. I can’t say I’ve seen his previous works yet, but the fact that He Sees You When You’re Sleeping is an 80s-set Santa slasher with Caroline Williams and Lauren-Marie Taylor in the cast means I’m guaranteed to watch this one.

What did you think of the trailer for He Sees You When You’re Sleeping? Will you be watching this movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.