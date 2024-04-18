He Sees You When You’re Sleeping: Caroline Williams of Chainsaw 2 stars in 80s-set Santa slasher

Caroline Williams, Lauren-Marie Taylor, and Nicholas Vince star in the 80s-set Christmas slasher He Sees You When You’re Sleeping

Back in 1986, Caroline Williams played one of my all-time favorite horror final girls, “Stretch” in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2. She has followed that with several more horror movie appearances, taking roles in the likes of Leprechaun 3, Blind, and the recent Nicolas Cage Dracula movie Renfield, among many others. Now The Horror Collective has announced that they’ll be bringing us a Christmas-set (and 80s-set) slasher called He Sees You When You’re Sleeping this holiday season, and Williams is in the cast of that movie as well!

Directed by Charlie Steeds, who is also producing the film with Tom Malloy under his Trick Candle Productions banner, He Sees You When You’re Sleeping has the following synopsis: A young man’s Christmas homecoming turns into a nightmare as a killer in a Santa suit gruesomely picks off his estranged, wealthy family for their fortune.

Shaked Berenson, CEO of The Horror Collective’s partner company Entertainment Squad, is also a producer on the project.

Williams is joined in the cast by David Lenik (An English Haunting), Peyton Michelle Edwards (Goodbye Honey), and genre veterans Lauren-Marie Taylor (from Friday the 13th Part 2) and Nicholas Vince, who is best known for playing the Chatterer Cenobite in Hellraiser and Hellbound: Hellraiser II.

Steeds provided the following statement: “ I knew David Lenik’s campy Christmas-themed slasher would be a blast to direct. It’s set in the 80s and we filmed on location in New York State. The script draws inspiration from horror classics such as Black Christmas, Scream and Silent Night, Deadly Night, which are all films I adore. “

Berenson added: “ Christmas horror films blend holiday cheer with thrilling chills, offering a fresh and exciting twist on traditional celebrations. They’re perfect for those looking to spice up their holiday viewing. “

And Malloy, who also has an acting role in the film, had this to say: “ I loved the title and loved the script, and was excited to work with filmmaker Charlie Steeds, whose work I’ve known for years. “

Charlie Steeds’ previous directing credits include Gods of the Deep, Freeze, The Haunting of the Tower of London, Werewolf Castle, A Werewolf in England, Vampire Virus, Death Ranch, An English Haunting, Winterskin, The House of Violent Desire, The Barge People, Escape from Cannibal Farm, and Deadman Apocalyse. I can’t say I’ve seen his previous works yet, but the fact that He Sees You When You’re Sleeping is an 80s-set Santa slasher with Caroline Williams and Lauren-Marie Taylor in the cast means I’m guaranteed to watch this one.

Does He Sees You When You’re Sleeping sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.