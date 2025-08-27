Bryan Singer has shot a secret movie starring Jon Voight but it could be very controversial

Bryan Singer may be on the verge of a comeback, as Variety reports that the X-Men director has already completed production on a movie with “awards-season potential.” However, the project is not without controversy.

The film stars Jon Voight and is described as a period drama about a father-son relationship, with one source saying it follows an architect looking for redemption. Singer actually shot the film in Greece in 2023, and Israeli filmmaker Yariv Horowitz (Rock the Kasbah) is said to have been involved in the project. Another source who has seen the film but was not involved with the production has described it as “ a really well made film with awards-season potential, ” but added that it’s likely “ going to be a huge hotbed of controversy ” due to the story. Its film is said to take place in the Middle East in the late ’70s or ’80s when Israel occupied Lebanon. The source said, “ It makes Israel look really bad and could be polarizing. “

It’s hard to say when this film will be released, but I don’t know if Hollywood would be ready to welcome him back. The report states that a domestic distribution deal is imminent, but it’s unclear if international distribution will be up for grabs at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

While Singer has never faced criminal charges, he has been the subject of sexual misconduct allegations on multiple occasions. The earliest date back to 1997 when several teenage boys on the set of Apt Pupil claimed that they were ordered to strip naked for a shower scene, alleging that it was for sexual gratification. The director has since had several other lawsuits levelled against him, alleging the drugging and assault of underage boys. Singer also developed a reputation for unprofessional behaviour on set, which led to him being fired from the set of Bohemian Rhapsody. He was slated to direct the remake of Red Sonja for Millennium Films, but wound up being dropped from that project as well.

Singer was also said to be developing a self-financed documentary, which would address the sexual assault allegations against him. But we haven’t heard much about that.