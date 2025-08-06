Horror Movie News

Buddy: Cristin Milioti, Topher Grace horror film adds child actress Delaney Quinn to the cast

A couple of months ago, we heard that Cristin Milioti (The Penguin) was in early talks to take a role in the horror film The Backrooms, which is based on a series of viral videos. We were cautioned that Milioti’s involvement with The Backrooms was only 50-50 at that point, so it wasn’t entirely surprising when it came out that Milioti wouldn’t be in that movie after all. A couple weeks ago, it was revealed that Milioti is currently working on a different horror project, an independent horror thriller titled Buddy, from director Casper Kelly. Kelly was behind another viral sensation, the 11 minute short Too Many Cooks, which blew a lot of minds when it was released in 2014. Last week, we learned that Topher Grace (The Waterfront) is also in the cast. Now, Deadline reports that Milioti and Grace are joined by child actress Delaney Quinn.

Details on the characters Milioti, Grace, and Quinn are playing have not been shared. Quinn’s credits include The Roses, The Reunion, The Beanie Bubble, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures, the company behind such films as BarbarianCompanion, Friendship, and Weapons, are producing Buddy with Tyler Davidson and Drew Sykes of Low Spark Films, the production company behind Emily the Criminal and Take Shelter. Low Spark Films is co-financing the project. BoulderLight vp of development & production Tracy Rosenblum serves as executive producer. Sipur Studios & Substance are also behind the project.

Kelly wrote the screenplay with Jamie King, who previously worked on the Disney+ movie World’s Best. Details are being kept under wraps, but Buddy is being described as a “new experience in horror.” Which makes sense, given what we’ve seen from Kelly’s previous works. In addition to Too Many Cooks, Kelly has directed Adult Swim Yule Log, Adult Swim Yule Log 2: Branchin’ Out, the Cheddar Goblin commercial seen in Mandy, and multiple episodes of Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell.

Low Spark Films is based out of Cleveland, Ohio, and Buddy is being filmed in Ohio. Production began last month.

Does Buddy sound interesting to you? What do you think of Topher Grace and Cristin Milioti teaming up with Delaney Quinn and Too Many Cooks director Casper Kelly for a horror movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

