Horror Movie News

Buddy: Topher Grace joins Cristin Milioti in horror film from Too Many Cooks director

By
Posted 3 hours ago
Topher Grace has joined Cristin Milioti in the cast of Buddy, a horror film from Too Many Cooks director Casper KellyTopher Grace has joined Cristin Milioti in the cast of Buddy, a horror film from Too Many Cooks director Casper Kelly

A couple of months ago, we heard that Cristin Milioti (The Penguin) was in early talks to take a role in the horror film The Backrooms, which is based on a series of viral videos. We were cautioned that Milioti’s involvement with The Backrooms was only 50-50 at that point, so it wasn’t entirely surprising when it came out that Milioti wouldn’t be in that movie after all. Last week, it was revealed that Milioti is currently working on a different horror project, an independent horror thriller titled Buddy, from director Casper Kelly. Kelly was behind another viral sensation, the 11 minute short Too Many Cooks, which blew a lot of minds when it was released in 2014. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that Milioti is joined in the cast of Buddy by Topher Grace (The Waterfront).

Details on the characters Milioti and Grace are playing have not been shared.

J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures, the company behind such films as BarbarianCompanion, Friendship, and Weapons, are producing Buddy with Tyler Davidson and Drew Sykes of Low Spark Films, the production company behind Emily the Criminal and Take Shelter. Low Spark Films is co-financing the project. BoulderLight vp of development & production Tracy Rosenblum serves as executive producer. Sipur Studios & Substance are also behind the project.

Kelly wrote the screenplay with Jamie King, who previously worked on the Disney+ movie World’s Best. Details are being kept under wraps, but Buddy is being described as a “new experience in horror.” Which makes sense, given what we’ve seen from Kelly’s previous works. In addition to Too Many Cooks, Kelly has directed Adult Swim Yule Log, Adult Swim Yule Log 2: Branchin’ Out, the Cheddar Goblin commercial seen in Mandy, and multiple episodes of Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell.

Low Spark Films is based out of Cleveland, Ohio, and Buddy is being filmed in Ohio. Production began last week.

In addition to The Waterfront, Topher Grace’s credits include That ’70s ShowSpider-Man 3, Predators, Flight Risk, and a whole lot more.

Does Buddy sound interesting to you? What do you think of Topher Grace and Cristin Milioti teaming up with Too Many Cooks director Casper Kelly for a horror movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,836 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Buddy News

See More

Awfully Good Movies: Buddy (Video)

Posted 7 years ago
Buddy (1997) DIRECTOR: Caroline Thompson          CAST: Rene Russo, Robbie Coltrane, Alan Cummingsponsored content After a bit of a break, Awfully Good Movies is roaring back to life in time for Dwayne Johnson’s latest sci-fi actioner RAMPAGE, and if you thought...

Action-comedy classic 48 Hours is getting a remake

Posted 8 years ago
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the directors of crime-thriller GOOD TIME – Benny and Josh Safdie – are ready to direct a remake of the Eddie Murphy/Nick Nolte buddy-action classic 48 HOURS. The original  film was about "a convict and...

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Weapons
  4. Tron: Ares
  5. Predator: Badlands
  6. Nobody 2
  7. The Toxic Avenger
  8. The Smashing Machine
  9. The Black Phone 2
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!