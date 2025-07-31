Buddy: Topher Grace joins Cristin Milioti in horror film from Too Many Cooks director

A couple of months ago, we heard that Cristin Milioti (The Penguin) was in early talks to take a role in the horror film The Backrooms, which is based on a series of viral videos. We were cautioned that Milioti’s involvement with The Backrooms was only 50-50 at that point, so it wasn’t entirely surprising when it came out that Milioti wouldn’t be in that movie after all. Last week, it was revealed that Milioti is currently working on a different horror project, an independent horror thriller titled Buddy , from director Casper Kelly. Kelly was behind another viral sensation, the 11 minute short Too Many Cooks, which blew a lot of minds when it was released in 2014. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that Milioti is joined in the cast of Buddy by Topher Grace (The Waterfront).

Details on the characters Milioti and Grace are playing have not been shared.

J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures, the company behind such films as Barbarian, Companion, Friendship, and Weapons, are producing Buddy with Tyler Davidson and Drew Sykes of Low Spark Films, the production company behind Emily the Criminal and Take Shelter. Low Spark Films is co-financing the project. BoulderLight vp of development & production Tracy Rosenblum serves as executive producer. Sipur Studios & Substance are also behind the project.

Kelly wrote the screenplay with Jamie King, who previously worked on the Disney+ movie World’s Best. Details are being kept under wraps, but Buddy is being described as a “new experience in horror.” Which makes sense, given what we’ve seen from Kelly’s previous works. In addition to Too Many Cooks, Kelly has directed Adult Swim Yule Log, Adult Swim Yule Log 2: Branchin’ Out, the Cheddar Goblin commercial seen in Mandy, and multiple episodes of Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell.

Low Spark Films is based out of Cleveland, Ohio, and Buddy is being filmed in Ohio. Production began last week.

In addition to The Waterfront, Topher Grace’s credits include That ’70s Show, Spider-Man 3, Predators, Flight Risk, and a whole lot more.

Does Buddy sound interesting to you? What do you think of Topher Grace and Cristin Milioti teaming up with Too Many Cooks director Casper Kelly for a horror movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.