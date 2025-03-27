Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival casting characters named Nova, Hugo, and Gracie

Six and a half years ago, it was announced that a reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer was in development with Monica Owusu-Breen, co-creator of the TV show Midnight, Texas, writing, executive producing, and serving as showrunner. It was said that the new show would be “contemporary, building on the mythology of the original.” That project never made it into production – and last month, it was revealed that we’re going to be getting a Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival instead, with Sarah Michelle Gellar returning to the role of Buffy Summers and Chloé Zhao (Nomadland, Eternals) directing the first episode. Now, TV Line reports that casting calls have gone out for characters named Nova, Hugo, and Gracie.

TV Line is fairly certain that the name Nova is just a placeholder and the character will end up being called something else – but whatever the name may be, this character is the new teenage vampire slayer that Buffy, we assume, will serve as a mentor to. The character is described as being a cerebral 16-year-old who is very smart and a bit of a loner .

The Hugo character is an out-and-proud nerd who comes from money , while Gracie is a young expert on vampires who’s an acolyte of Gellar’s Buffy . So these characters are our new “Scooby gang.”

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival is reportedly nearing a pilot order from the Hulu streaming service, with Gellar on board to star and Oscar-winning director Zhao, who is a self-professed lifelong Buffy fan, set to direct. Zhao will be working from a script by Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Poker Face). The revival is coming our way from 20th Television and Searchlight TV, where Zhao has a first-look deal. Deadline recently said that the revival is “ starting a writers room soon, a sign that Hulu and the studios have high expectations for the project going to series. It is unclear yet whether other original Buffy cast members would return; that is considered likely. ”

This is being referred to as “ the next chapter in the Buffyverse. ” The revival is being executive produced by Gellar, Zhao, and the Zuckermans, as well as the original series’ executive producers Gail Berman of the Jackal Group and Fran Kuzui and Kaz Kuzui of Suite B. Also executive producing the pilot is Dolly Parton, whose company Sandollar was behind the original show. In case you’re wondering, “Buffy creator Joss Whedon, who also wrote the 1992 movie the series was based on, has no involvement in the reboot. He has not worked in Hollywood in any official capacity since facing a slew of misconduct allegations in 2021.”

What do you think of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival casting calls?