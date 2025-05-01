Bunker: Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz are set to star in psychological thriller

Deadline is reporting that Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, who have starred together in films like Jamón Jamón and Vicky Christina Barcelona, will be working together once again for the upcoming psychological thriller Bunker. The film will blur the line between fantasy and reality as the film explores the nature of marriage with a couple who has been together for 17 years, which mirrors Bardem and Cruz’s personal lives as a married couple. Bunker will be written and directed by Academy Award-winner Florian Zeller, whose resume includes The Father.

Per Deadline, “In Bunker, when an architect accepts a morally ambiguous project — building a survivalist bunker for a tech billionaire — his wife begins to question their marriage after 17 years together. The film is described as ‘a thriller that delves into the emotional and moral challenges a couple faces amid the tensions of the world around them, exploring the fears, doubts, and dilemmas that define our era’.”

Zeller has stated that he wrote the script with Bardem and Cruz in mind, using their real-life, lengthy marriage as inspiration. The director said, “I wanted to tell the story of a marriage and was deeply compelled to work with a real-life couple. I immediately was drawn to the idea of working with Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, two of the most gifted actors working today, who also happen to be one of the most iconic couples. I wrote Bunker for them. This film will push the boundaries of narrative and emotional truth, blurring the lines between reality and fiction in a way that feels thrilling and deeply human.”