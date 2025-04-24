Olivia Wilde’s The Invite is set to star Seth Rogen alongside Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton

Olivia Wilde is set to direct a new feature after her provocative 2022 film Don’t Worry Darling. This time, she’ll be helming a date night comedy that was inspired by the Spanish film Sentimental. This new film will be titled The Invite and has been adapted by Rashida Jones and her writing partner Will McCormack, whose credits include Celeste & Jesse Forever. The Invite will be about “a couple [who] invites the neighbors over, igniting an evening full of unexpected twists and turns, revealing deeply repressed emotions and unexplored sexuality.”

Variety reports that Wilde has her cast with Seth Rogen starring in the film alongside Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz. The production has already started in Los Angeles. The comedy will be produced by Ben Browning of FilmNation Entertainment, along with Annapurna Pictures’ Megan Ellison, and David Permut. Additionally, Annapurna’s Head of Film and Television, Patrick Chu, is on board as an executive producer. FilmNation Entertainment and Annapurna Pictures are co-financing the motion picture.

Rogen was also recently announced to be joining an all-star cast in providing voices for a new Animal Farm adaptation from Andy Serkis. He will be voicing with Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things), Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire), Glenn Close (Damages), Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Woody Harrelson (True Detective), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Kathleen Turner (Romancing the Stone), and Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel).