Andy Serkis assembles Seth Rogen, Glenn Close, Woody Harrelson & more for his Animal Farm movie

Andy Serkis has been working on his animated adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm for a looong time, but the voice cast has finally been announced. Variety reports that Seth Rogen (The Studio), Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things), Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire), Glenn Close (Damages), Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Woody Harrelson (True Detective), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Kathleen Turner (Romancing the Stone), and Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) will all be voicing characters in Animal Farm.

Animal Farm is directed by Serkis (who also voices a character) from a script by Nick Stoller (The Muppets). The film tells the story of “ a group of animals who rebel against their human owners and take over the farm. Their uprising over, they are presented with a fresh set of challenges under the rule of a cunning pig named Napoleon (Rogen). It’s a situation that forces them to find the courage to stand up to Napoleon. “

“ The challenging journey to bring this extraordinary story to the screen has been finally rewarded by the opportunity to partner with the brilliant team at Aniventure and Cinesite, ” Serkis said in a 2022 statement. “ Together we hope to make our version of Orwell’s ever relevant masterpiece, emotionally powerful, humorous, and relatable for all ages. A tale not only for our times, but for generations to come. ” Serkis will produce alongside Adam Nagle, Dave Rosenbaum, and Jonathan Cavendish. Woody Harrelson will executive produce alongside The Batman director Matt Reeves.