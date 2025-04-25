Cameron Crowe will say anything in memoir planned for fall 2025

As Lester Bangs said in Almost Famous, “The only true currency in this bankrupt world is what you share with someone else when you’re uncool.” And director Cameron Crowe is going to share the story of his “uncool” life with a memoir arriving later this year titled, aptly enough, The Uncool.

Simon & Schuster (via their Avid Reader Press imprint) will release Cameron Crowe’s memoir this fall, with an October 28th shelf date. As far as the era The Uncool will cover, fans and readers can expect it to lean heavily on Crowe’s time immersing himself in the music industry, where he found himself as a teen working for Rolling Stone and reporting on the likes of Bob Dylan, David Bowie, the Eagles, Led Zeppelin, and more.

As per the publisher, The Uncool “offers a front-row ticket to the 1970s, a golden era for music and art when rock was young. There’s no such thing as a media junket—just a rare chance a young writer might be invited along for an adventure…The Uncool is also a surprisingly intimate family drama. If you’ve seen Almost Famous, you may think you know this story—but you don’t. For the first time, Crowe opens up about his early formative years in Palm Springs, and pays tribute to his father, a decorated Army officer who taught him the irreplaceable value of the human voice. Crowe also offers a full portrait of his mother, whose singular spirit helped shape him into an unconventional visionary.” Obviously much of this inspired Almost Famous, where Patrick Fugut’s William Miller served as his surrogate, touring with one of the greatest fictional bands in movie history, Stillwater.

Cameron Crowe has remained one of the most passionate music fans within the movie scene, giving us iconic moments on that front like the boombox scene from 1989’s Say Anything… and the “Tiny Dancer” sequence from Almost Famous. He would also helm a handful of music documentaries such as Pearl Jam Twenty and the long-unseen MTV doc Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party. He is also tied to a Joni Mitchell biopic looking to star Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep.

Will you be picking up Cameron Crowe’s memoir? What is your favorite music moment or movie he has given us?