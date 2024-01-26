Camp Pleasant Lake: Andrew Divoff, Bonnie Aarons slasher gets February theatrical and VOD release

Writer/director Thomas Walton’s 1980s-inspired slasher Camp Pleasant Lake has secured a distribution deal with DeskPop Entertainment, Deadline reports, with the plan being for DeskPop to give the film a VOD and limited theatrical release on February 27th. Since that date is only a month away, we should be seeing a trailer for this movie very soon – but in the meantime, a first look image can be found at the bottom of this article.

The story Walton crafted for Camp Pleasant Lake follows Rick and Darlene Rutherford, who attempt to breathe life into the eerie remnants of an old campsite, unaware of its dark past. Strange occurrences haunt the area, mirroring the tragedies of the old camp, where two decades earlier, a young girl was kidnapped and her parents brutally murdered. Amidst chilling atmospheres and long-forgotten secrets, the couple grapples with a horrifying revelation—they are entwined in the camp’s history. And as the shadows of the past collide with the present, the Rutherfords must confront the haunting histories of a sinister crime.

The film stars Andrew Divoff (Wishmaster), Bonnie Aarons (The Nun), Jonathan Lipnicki (Jerry Maguire), Michael Paré (Eddie and the Cruisers), Robert LaSardo (Death Race), Maritza Brikisak (They Turned Us Into Killers), Greg Tally (Bermuda Island), and Kelly Lynn Reiter of Maneater and Slotherhouse.

Camp Pleasant Lake is coming our way from Safier Entertainment, PhilaDreams Films, Lux Angeles Studios, Stag Mountain Films, RMR Productions, and Movies By Misfits. Walton produced the film with Jared Safier, while Jeremy Hirsch, Matthew Macur, Damien Douglas, Lenny Vitulli, Jackson Everest, and Michael Mahal serve as executive producers.

Walton had this to say about the distribution deal: “ Collaborating with the DeskPop team to release Camp Pleasant Lake has been a pleasure. We’ve crafted an intense, frightening, and entertaining experience, and we’re excited for horror enthusiasts to come together in cinemas and VOD and relish the twists and turns we’ve brought to life. “

Slashers, particularly those from the ’80s, are my favorite kind of movies to watch and Friday the 13th is my favorite franchise, so I’ll definitely be watching Camp Pleasant Lake.

How does Camp Pleasant Lake sound to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and take a look at this image while you’re scrolling down: