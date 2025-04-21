New Star Wars series in the works from Carlton Cuse & Nick Cuse

Join me, and together we can rule the galaxy as father and son. Carlton Cuse is teaming up with his son, Nick, to develop a brand-new Star Wars TV series for Lucasfilm. As you might expect, there are no details about the potential series at this time, but Cuse has a number of TV credits to his name. In addition to Lost, he’s known for Nash Bridges, Bates Motel, Jack Ryan, and more. Nick is no slouch in the TV department, having written for The Leftovers, Watchmen, and Station Eleven. The news was first reported by The Insneider.

Although Disney has been slowing down the development of new Star Wars projects, there’s still plenty to look forward to, including the highly anticipated second season of Andor. The new season will premiere tomorrow and takes place “ as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound. “

In his review, our own Alex Maidy said that although expectations are incredibly high for the new season of Andor, he doesn’t think fans will be disappointed. “ Andor is a top-notch espionage series and a powerful drama that rivals many non-genre shows on the air, but manages to deliver the best Star Wars story in decades without needing a single lightsaber or Force-sensitive character, ” Maidy wrote. “ Andor‘s first season may have worked even better had it been approached in the format of this season, which will easily rank as one of the best Star Wars projects of all time and an equally impressive work of television. Diego Luna has done his character service in ways Solo and Obi-Wan Kenobi tried but failed to do. This is a fantastic season that never panders through fan service but is absolutely worth watching for Star Wars fans and non-fans alike. Andor‘s second season is amazing and only disappointing because it is the last season in this series. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Other upcoming projects include The Mandalorian and Grogu, which will hit theaters on May 22, 2026. Some new footage from the movie was recently screened at Star Wars Celebration. Shawn Levy’s project with Ryan Gosling was also confirmed and given a title—Star Wars: Starfighter—and a May 28, 2027 release date.

How do you feel about Carlton Cuse (and Nick Cuse) working on a new Star Wars TV series?