Star Wars: Starfighter – Shawn Levy Lucasfilm movie with Ryan Gosling has a release date + Mandalorian & Grogu footage screened

We’re going back to a galaxy far, far away – and this time on the big screen with some bona fide A-listers attached. Indeed, Lucasfilm and Disney announced during Star Wars Celebration that their long-rumoured new addition to the franchise starring Ryan Gosling, and directed by Shawn Levy, is officially going forward, and will be hitting theatres sooner than you think. The film, Star Wars: Starfighter, is set for a May 28, 2027, release, which is almost one year to the day following their first Star Wars movie in seven years, The Mandalorian and Grogu, which has a May 22, 2026, release date.

The move marks a strong shift in Disney’s approach to making Star Wars content, which has been mostly consigned to streaming series as of late. Many new shows, such as The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew, fell flat with fans and performed weakly, making it seem like this is more of a meat-and-potatoes style return for the franchise.

Notably, it’s a true Star Wars sequel, with it set after The Rise of Skywalker. Here’s what Disney stated in their official release:

“Star Wars: Starfighter,” which will be directed by Shawn Levy and star Ryan Gosling, is a standalone adventure taking place approximately five years after the events of 2019’s “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.” The film, which will begin production this Fall, is an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a period of time that has not been explored on screen yet.

Previously, we reported that Mikey Madison had turned down a starring role in the film.

Levy, of course, recently helmed Marvel’s biggest theatrical success in years, Deadpool & Wolverine, and before that made three Night at the Museum movies, Free Guy, Real Steel, and more.

Meanwhile, Star Wars Celebration also unveiled the first footage from The Mandalorian & Grogu, with THR reporting it offered a glimpse of The Mandalorian breaking into the cockpit of an AT-AT Walker and taking out a crew of stormtroopers. The footage also reportedly included the first look at Sigourney Weaver’s character and a glimpse of Jeremy Allen White’s Rotta the Hutt.

