Netflix will adapt the newest Robert Langdon story from Dan Brown into a series

The puzzle-solving character from the Da Vinci Code novel is getting a new small-screen adaptation. In 2021, Peacock attempted to bring Robert Langdon to an episodic form with the series The Lost Symbol. Based on the 2009 novel by Dan Brown, The Lost Symbol starred Ashley Zukerman as young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon as he must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy. In addition to Zukerman, The Lost Symbol also starred Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp.

Unfortunately, The Lost Symbol failed to resonate with audiences and the show was canceled after one season. Netflix is hoping to find the pulse of viewers that Peacock couldn’t quite put their finger on. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Netflix is developing a show on The Secret of Secrets, which is the latest novel from author Dan Brown. Carlton Cuse, of Pulse and Lost, will be on the project as the showrunner and will executive produce along with Brown. The two will also be writers on the series and Emma Forman of Genre-Arts joins them as an EP.

The Secret of Secrets is the sixth book in the popular Robert Langdon saga, which began with The Da Vinci Code. The Da Vinci Code drew controversy for the nature of its religious content and spawned a film series from Tom Hanks and Ron Howard. In The Secret of Secrets, Langdon “races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist and her groundbreaking manuscript whose discoveries have the power to forever change humanity’s understanding of the mind,” per a logline. The upcoming Netflix series “will blend futuristic science with mystical lore.”